How to curb drug abuse in Nigeria – DG  KADBUSA

Kaduna State Bureau for Substance Abuse, Prevention and Treatment (KADBUSA) has advocated a twin approach towards curbing the high prevalence of drug abuse in the country.

Speaking at the International Day Against Drugs and Substance Abuse on Friday, the Director General of KADBUSA, Dr Joseph Maigari said that the demand and supply aspects of the problem should be tackled together.

Dr Maigari who said that June 26 has been recognised by the United Nations as International Day Against Drugs and Substance Abuse, further said that this year’s theme is ‘’Better knowledge for better care.’’

According to him, the criminal justice and security establishment should prosecute suppliers of illicit drugs while ‘’medical care and social services should take care of the demand side of the problem.’’

The Director General disclosed that Governor Nasir El-Rufai established KADBUSA ‘’in recognition of the many social, security and health challenges that drug abuse creates.’’

‘’KADBUSA has intensified information, education and communication to Kaduna residents on the dangers of drug abuse. We have done this through radio programs, radio jingles, billboards installation in Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan, Lamp post messages.

‘’The agency has also been doing community engagement and paying advocacy visits and creating awareness on dangers of drug abuse through traditional and new media. We are also constructing four drug rehabilitation centres in Kaduna State,’’ he added.

Dr Maigari further said that KADBUSA and NDLEA have operated under the Taskforce on Drugs and Substance Abuse led by Wife of the Governor, Barrister Asia Ahmad El-Rufai “to reduce the demand and supply of drugs of abuse in Kaduna State.”

