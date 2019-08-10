How thousands of guns were seized in 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Police recovered 1,350 firearms in past 7 months

With the sharp rise of violent crimes across Nigeria, obviously comes arms proliferation. From hi-tech guns to local pistols, the number of firearms in circulation is stirring apprehension. By way of an investigation, Daily Trust Saturday takes a look at the worrisome trend.

An extensive research on small arms conducted in Adamawa, Anambra, Benue, and Plateau states by Geneva, Switzerland-based National Small Arms and Light Weapons Survey (NSALWS) in 2018, revealed demand and supply factors that shape the deadly market in Nigeria, finding that demand is driven by insecurity and conflict, and also cultural and societal factors. Also, the research identified craft production poses a significant challenge for the Nigerian state and will require a mix of holistic measures to regulate or deter it, ranging from improving security, and the relationship between security providers and communities, to licensing, measures aimed at providing alternative livelihoods for craft producers, and a more comprehensive application of the relevant legal framework.

The work, by Matthias Nowak and André Gsell, researchers for Small Arms Survey, pointed out that building on a long-established and often well-reputed practice, craft producers in Nigeria employ a range of blacksmithing techniques to create weapons that can be up to four times as cheap as their industrially produced counterparts. It explained that categories of craft-produced weapons include self-loading pistols, revolvers, break-action shotguns, revolving-action shotguns, pump-action shotguns, sub-machine guns, assault rifles, and muzzle loaders.

The research expressed serious concern that one-fifth of arms are in the possession of civilians.

The need for arms has led some residents of Tsauni village in Yankuzo District of Tsafe LGA in Zamfara State, scrambling for locally fabricated guns and an amulet which supposedly makes its wearer impervious to gunshots. Apart from that, there seems to always be incidents where law enforcement agents seize huge caches of weapons, either being transported to undisclosed places, or being imported illegally. Experts told Daily Trust Saturday that although there are numbers attached to the arms recovered from criminals and smugglers, they are far less than those in the hands of unauthorized persons.

Daily Trust Saturday checks showed that from January 2019 to date, security agents seized 138 AK-47 rifles from criminals, with the highest number of 44 in Kaduna, 43 in Katsina, 16 in Adamawa, 11 in the FCT, six in Zamfara, and four in Gombe, among others. Also are 12 seized Pump Action guns with three from Kogi and Rivers states and two each from FCT and Katsina. Furthermore, 14 Beretta and Revolver pistols were seized within the same period with five from Katsina, three in Anambra and Kogi states, two in FCT and one in Ebonyi. Also, 19 locally made pistols have been seized with five in Rivers, three in FCT, two each in Benue, Delta, Imo and Enugu states, with Bauchi, Plateau and Adamawa having one each. But these are the unofficial figures.

According to data from the police, they recovered from January this year, 1,350 guns, two rocket launchers, and 23,860 live ammunition. Generally, arms recovered are varied and frightening. They include AK-47 rifles, pump action guns, local and modern pistols, English-made guns, Dane guns, single and double-barrel guns, double barrel shotguns, and LAR rifles among others.

A document titled ‘Arms Trafficking’ by Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), noted that though Nigeria fulfilled international obligations in the ratification of appropriate international conventions regulating the flow and proliferation of weaponry, it has been at the centre of West Africa as one of the major hubs of illicit weaponry trade.

According to the document: “Arms trafficking has become a source of concern at the proportion of threatening territorial integrity in light of the insurgency in many parts of the country, especially in the North East Boko Haram-infested areas. The ‘merchants of death’ continue to engage in arms trafficking/ trading through covert means largely aided and abetted by the porous nature of the Nigerian borders with Cameroon, Chad, and Niger.”

CISLAC also regretted that there are no dedicated institutions on the subject of the proliferation of weapons in Nigeria or at least dedicated departments within existing law enforcement. “The only weak structure provided by the ICPC is called the Anti-Corruption Transparency Units (ACTU) to which a desk is domiciled with the Ministry of Defence. Aside this, there is no other. This weak institutional response is inadequate owing to the cadre and low rank of officers charged with the responsibility of managing this desk. Superior officers within the military and police are never challenged on the subject of the management of weaponry and military equipment. The problem of illegal arms trafficking is aggravated by the weak enforcement of border control.”

The organization also said flood of cheap and easy-to-get weapons is for Nigeria very real and extremely high danger and that the cost for Nigeria in terms of human lives lost and property damaged has assumed extraordinary proportions. It remarked that Nigeria scores 149th out of 163 countries in 2017 according to the Global Peace Index and as the 3rd worst country, out of 163 countries, in 2017 in the Global Terrorism Index compiled by Vision for Humanity.

It explained that there needs to be also a public oversight of shady sales of military and police stockpiles as well as wider insight into military and police procurement from the legislators and the public. The control of the Nigerian borders needs to be urgently stepped up as a response to unchecked flow of weapons in and out of Nigeria.

The Programme Coordinator, Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons (PRESCOM), Mr Dickson Orji, said the challenge that the government is having is the size of nation, and the security agents cannot cover the land space of the country. According to him, what the committee is doing now is to advise the government to deploy technology in policing the borders and it is tilting towards using drones and aerial surveillance to man the borders, which will be the most efficient way. He also told Daily Trust Saturday that government is trying to convert the committee into a commission, explaining that in 2018 the president gave approval for the establishment of one, but it cannot be created without the enabling document.

“The National Security Adviser, on the order of the president, started a working group in 2018, saddled with providing the enabling document and fulfilling the modalities of establishing a commission,” Orji said. He added that the committee has been implementing a seven-point priority since 2014, one of which is to do an initial assessment of small arms and light weapons in Nigeria after which it would embark on a comprehensive national small arms survey, to produce a document that will point to the direction where the weapons are coming from, and the number.

Orji also explained that in Benue, nearly 700 weapons were recovered, 670 in Katsina and 5,970 in Zamfara State, over the years. He added that there have been discoveries in Ondo, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states, as well. He also blamed some politicians for fueling the deadly trend. And that does not sound far-fetched, when at the twilight of his administration, former Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, handed over to the police thousands of guns amd millions of live bullets in store at the Government House, Abeokuta. About four million rounds of ammunition, 1,000 AK-47 assault rifles, 1,000 bulletproof vests and an armoured personnel carrier (APC), were handed over to the police.

However, the former governor explained the cache was acquired to check widespread insecurity in his state, and decided to keep everything at the Government House to ensure they were not allocated indiscriminately. But it remains unclear how Amosun, now a Senator, got the weapons and moved them to the Government House.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Customs Service, Deputy Comptroller Joseph Attah told Daily Trust Saturday that they are poised to curb the security issues in Nigeria, with the statutory duty to ensure that any prohibited item is not allowed into the country especially those who are of serious consequences to national economy and security. “Presently, we enjoy robust support of sister agencies especially the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police and the Navy on our waterways. Such synergy and collaboration boost our capacity to confront dangerous smugglers and bring them to submission.”

But the figures – as far as the news is concerned – continue to rise, almost to a point of spike. And on the other hand, the locally-made ones continue to thrive, patronized by traumatized locals and brazen criminals as well. Ingenuity has made craftsmen convert vehicle plugs into bullets for locally made guns. Local gunsmiths, currently enjoying a boom in their unsanctioned trade in the rural areas, charge from N5,000 to N6,000 apiece, with a wait time of at least two weeks. With such mind-boggling activities, is there an end in sight to the proliferation of guns across Nigeria? Only time, and law enforcement agencies, can tell.

With additional data compiled by Haruna Ibrahim

