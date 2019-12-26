How the project was saved

ADVERTISEMENT

The federal government through the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc. in November 2017 signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Mabon Nigeria Limited for the execution of the 40 megawatts hydro-power project.

The agreement is to enable government to buy electricity from the investor and sell to the distribution companies (DisCos). NBET said payment would be made by the federal government later based on metered capacity when the investor starts selling electricity on completion of the project.

