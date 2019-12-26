  1. Home
  2. News
  3. How the project was saved
ADVERTISEMENT

How the project was saved

By . Published Date
High electricity

The federal government through the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc. in November 2017 signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Mabon Nigeria Limited for the execution of the 40 megawatts hydro-power project.

The agreement is to enable government to buy electricity from the investor and sell to the distribution companies (DisCos).  NBET said payment would be made by the federal government later based on metered capacity when the investor starts selling electricity on completion of the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.