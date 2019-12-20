How teenage robbers killed man in Edo, dumped body in river

ADVERTISEMENT

If Mr. Oghogho Okunbor had a premonition of the fate that would befall him on November 24, he would have stayed indoor.

Okunbor, according to the Edo state police commissioner, Lawan Tanko Jimeta, was hired by Moses Osmudiamhen, 19; Chnonso Ozuora, 14; Chinedu Amah; 19 and Emmanuel Obikeze, I8 to take them to an undisclosed destination but killed him on the way and dumped his corpse into the river.

The commissioner said the deceased’s wife lodged a complaint of her missing husband which led to the arrest of the suspects.

He said the suspect hired the deceased’s vehicle from Ugbiwo area to unknown destination and that during the course of the journey, the suspect stabbed the deceased on the back and robbed him of his belongings including ATM card which they used in withdrawing money from his account.

He added that the suspects, thereafter, tied him up and dumped him in Ikpoba River where he is believed to have drown.

He said the suspects attempted to sell his car before they were arrested by the police.

Speaking with journalists shortly after they were paraded, one of the suspects, Chinedu Amah, said they were not aware of one of their colleagues (Moses) intention but that they were surprised when he stabbed the deceased and pushed into the River.

Chinedu, who is a final year National Diploma student of Mechanical Engineering, Auchi Polytechnic, said they didn’t hire the deceased.

“On that day, four of us were walking on the road along Iyaro when Moses hit a man who was sitting on his Audi car and his car key fell down and Moses collected the key. The man ran away for fear of being attacked and Moses entered the car, ushered us in and started driving down along the Iyaro road not knowing when he was taking us to,” he said.

He explained further, “As we were going, Moses hit a Toyota Camry car from behind, the owner came down to see what happened and we also park our car too. As soon as the man was asking why Moses hit his car, he grabbed the man by his trouser and we dragged him into his car and zoomed off.

He said when they got to Teboga area, Moses dragged the man out of the car and stabbed him with a knife, remove his clothes, tied him up and threw him into Ipoba River.

Chinedu said “he was surprised about the development and wanted to rescue the deceased but Moses warned them not to attempt it,” adding that as they were arguing about his action they saw light coming toward their direction and had to escape with the victim’s car.

Also speaking, Chinonso said this was the first time he went out with them, claiming he didn’t know that Moses’ intention was to kill the deceased.

He said, “We wanted to save the man but Moses threatened to abandon us at the scene, so, we have to follow him when we saw light coming toward us so as not to be arrested.

“I was arrested by the police when Moses called me to come and see him. I didn’t know that Moses has been arrested. He called me to come to his house and I was arrested on reaching there.”

Moses, who is the ring leader corroborated Chinedu’s narration, saying that he didn’t know what came over him.

He said he was arrested at Auchi when he went to visit Chinedu who is schooling at Auchi Polytechnic.

“I went to visit Chinedu at Auchi because I also want to start school there. It was while there that the police traced us and arrested us.”

On his part, Emmanuel said they don’t know why Moses stabbed the man and push him into the River.

“This is the first time of going out with them, it was not our intention but we don’t know that Moses has such intention. We wanted to save him but Moses threatened to abandon us, this led to a serious argument but we have to leave when we saw a touch light coming towards us,” he said.

