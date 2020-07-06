‘How Southern Kaduna crisis displaced 3,099 Fulani’

ADVERTISEMENT

Fulani chieftains have alleged that the crisis in Southern Kaduna had displaced 3,099 of their kinsmen who are taking refuge in different communities as Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna at the weekend, Alhaji HarunaTugga, Ardo Idris Gundaru, Barrister Nuhu Ibrahm, Abbas J. Julde and Barrister Abubakar Ibrahim Naseh, under the umbrella of the Coalition of Fulani Pastoralists Organisations, noted that surviving victims were living in a precarious situation having lost food, crops, clothing, shelter and other domestic valuables.

According to the Fulani chieftains, “Our Associations are shocked and bewildered by the text of a press statement issued by National Public Relations Officer of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) on 30th June, 2020 where they expressed tacit support and endorsement of the brutal acts of murder and arson committed by some Atyap youths in Atyap and Tsam Chiefdoms of Zangon Kataf and Kauru LGA that led to the killing of 99 Fulani persons, the disappearance of another 139 persons and the looting and burning of 290 houses.

“In the course of the arson, 429 livestock were killed while some 4,009 livestock are still missing, possibly rustled by the Atyap youths.

“The above figures were based on investigations as of 17th June 2020.

“SOKAPU needs to come out and explain to the victims of the atrocities of their members how a peaceful protest over alleged farm boundaries could lead to these brutal actions.”

