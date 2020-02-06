How soldiers tortured our son to death over N50 egg — Family

ADVERTISEMENT

The family of late Simon Azi Izang of Tina Junction area of Jos North local government area of Plateau State has cried for justice for their son who was allegedly tortured to death by operatives of Operation Save Havens.

The family alleged that Izang was tortured to death by the personnel of OPSH, a multi task force in charge of security operations in Plateau, Bauchi and parts of southern Kaduna State.

The family said Izang was killed by the operatives during a misunderstanding over a N50 (fifty Naira) egg at a relaxation spot at a place known as Las Vegas at Tina Junction.

The leadership of OPSH said it was not aware of the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Our correspondent gathered that trouble started after a quarrel ensued between late Izang and the egg seller over the price of an egg he was alleged to have broken.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

Our reporter gathered that the egg was initially bought by a customer, but the person later rejected the egg after Benjamin broke it for him.

After the initial buyer of the egg rejected it, Benjamin was then left with no option but to purchase it; but upon delay in paying the money, argument ensued between him and the egg seller, which led to fisticuffs.

The egg seller called personnel of OPSH who took Benjamin away to torture him, and it eventually led to his death.

Speaking with our reporter on how Benjamin died, his elder brother, James Izang said his brother died from injuries sustained during the torture.

He alleged that upon reporting his brother to the OPSH personnel by the egg seller, they came and stripped him naked, forced him into the gutter and broke his legs with irons.

He said, his late brother was brought home by sympathisers upon his release by OPSH, and then died when they got to the hospital for treatment.

He said they have reported the matter to the police and some eye witness are ready to testify, adding that they could not approach the OPSH as there are fears that the operatives were willing to still hurt anyone.

James said they will take all necessary actions within the law to seek Justice for his brother.

When contacted OPSH Media Officer, Major Ibrahim Shittu, said he was not aware of the incident.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App