How smoke kills two Nigeriens in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Tragedy struck early Wednesday as two citizens of Niger Republic were found dead in their tea shop located ‎at Ibrahim Taiwo road, closed to Kasuwar Barci Market, in Kaduna state.

The incident shocked most shop owners and residents around the area when the Nigeriens’ bodies, who were teenagers, were evacuated around 6:00am today.

As at the time of filing this story, it was not clear what caused their death as there was no sign of injury on their bodies but witnesses said they might have been suffocated by smoke from the stove kept inside ‎the shop.

Our reporter who visited the scene observed that there was no window in the shop, from where their corpses were retrieved.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

A second-hand cloth seller, who identified himself simply as Kabiru said the door was broken by neighbours before their bodies were removed.

“The two teenagers were citizens of Niger Republic and were found dead inside their shop. They used to sell tea to us everyday here ‎in the market. I personally saw their lifeless bodies laying inside the shop after the door was broken this morning.

“We suspect they were suffocated by smoke from the local stove which they used to boil water that they kept inside the shop last night and slept in the shop,” he said.

He said the room was covered with heavy smoke when the door was opened after neighbours were worried that their shop wasn’t opened in the morning as usual.

Daily Trust gathered that the bodies were taken to the branch office of Association of Niger Republic citizens residing in Kaduna for burial.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App