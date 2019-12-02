How sex offenders’ register can curb rape, others

ADVERTISEMENT
On October 24, 2019, an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Lagos State sentenced Adegboyega Adenekan, a school supervisor, to 60 years imprisonment for defiling a two-year-old pupil. In convicting the 47-year-old, the trial judge, Justice Sybil Nwaka held that “The victim, in her evidence before the court, said Adenekan put his mouth…
