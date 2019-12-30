How Reps, MDAs differ on N1.4trn unremitted funds

ADVERTISEMENT
Share this article
Probe not to intimidate agencies – Chief whip Various committees of the House of Representatives have accused some Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of allegedly failing to remit revenues amounting to over N1.429 trillion to the federal government. However, mixed reactions are already trailing the probe, with the leaderships of some of the agencies…
This content is for subscribers only. You can subscribe for as low as ₦12 per day
Related
Download Daily Trust News App
Join us on
Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com
Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900
DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.