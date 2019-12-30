How Reps, MDAs differ on N1.4trn unremitted funds

ADVERTISEMENT

Probe not to intimidate agencies – Chief whip Various committees of the House of Representatives have accused some Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of allegedly failing to remit revenues amounting to over N1.429 trillion to the federal government. However, mixed reactions are already trailing the probe, with the leaderships of some of the agencies…

This content is for subscribers only. You can subscribe for as low as ₦12 per day

Sign Up Plan Monthly Quaterly Half Year Yearly E-mail Address Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK Log In

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Download Daily Trust News App