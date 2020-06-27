How ready are airports to reopen after Covid-19?

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Saturday conducted a simulation exercise at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja to test all the protocols designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at the Airports ahead of flight resumption.

In a simulation on Saturday, passengers from 8am went through all the protocols before boarding the Aero Contractor flight at about 11:20am.

The flight was operated on a B737 marked NG110 with 51 passengers on board. Our Correspondent observed during the simulation exercise that passengers were mandated to follow all protocols at all times.

The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika commended the exercise and said it achieved all that it was set out to achieve.

