How Presidency cleared Nsukka power substation’s 12yr hurdle

The people of Enugu State, Nsukka axis, have lauded the Federal Government for intervening in clearing the right-of-way issues leading to the completion of the Nsukka power project after it was abandoned for 12 years.

The 30MVA Nsukka Transmission Station was energized on the March 20, 2018 after its completion in 2013. However, it was not operational as Right of Way issues and many court injunctions stalled the stringing of the 132kV transmission line to the substation.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) which owns the project had to call for intervention from the Presidency, our reporters learnt.

Presiding officials held discussions with Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the Right-of-Way issues were promptly dealt with, enabling the construction of the five kilometer transmission line connecting the substation to the grid.

The active substation has created some impact on the people of Nsukka and the entire Enugu North Senatorial District as they now have improved power supply under the Enugu Distribution Company (DisCo).

Some of the residents who spoke to our reporter on telephone confirmed that the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and its environs collaborated with TCN officials on improved power supply.

Mr Monday Ugwu, a welder in Nsukka town said, “Since last year, the power supply has improved. We learnt the new power station here is supplying more power now. We hope government will help us to provide meters to complement it.”

Also commenting, Mrs Margaret Onuoha said, “We can now boast of power supply. There were times we didn’t have light for weeks and if they bring it, it is like candle light. It has now improved.”

Work commenced at the Nsukka substation 12 years after it was abandoned and is now boosting activities of residents of some rural communities in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area and the UNN community.

Residents of other rural communities like Olido share similar feeling of power supply improvement following the activation of the substation which covers over 40 communities across the LGA, a project that was abandoned for 12 years.

They commended the governor and presidency for their commitment to opening up the rural areas of the state to catalyze even development of the state.

TCN officials who spoke to our reporter, urged other state governors to emulate Enugu State and collaborate with TCN to expand power supply in their states.

