How police can tackle insecurity in Nigeria – Ex-Police IG Abubakar

Security agencies in Nigeria must synergize to effectively combat and surmount the country’s numerous security challenges, a former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar has said.

Abubakar said this in Abuja at an emergency management stakeholders’ forum and public presentation of VGS Quick Emergency Reporting and Response System (QERRS) Security Application.

He said that security challenges in the country had got to an abysmal point where security agencies must apply extraordinary measures like the use of the QERRS Security App to combat crime, especially terrorism and kidnapping.

“We need awareness and education to understand the security App. There must be partnership, synergy and collaboration between security agencies for effective use of the app.

“There must be team work; we just need to integrate this App into the system we have because, as a citizen, you are afraid of kidnapping, robbery and there is rights violation in the family by our spouses.

“This app is beyond kidnapping or armed robbery as people are saying, but the most important thing is to know how to use it.

“There is nothing that does not have solution in the world. With this, our security challenges are surmountable,” Abubakar said.

He commended the VIGISCOPE, the company that developed the security App, for the initiative but noted that its affordability would be a major challenge in accessing or acquiring it.

Mr Steve Olu, Chairman of the company, called for the review of salaries of all security agencies in the country to guarantee optimal performance in the discharge of their personnel duties.

“I am imploring the president to look into the salary of our security agencies because it is not encouraging. 200 to 300 dollars in a month is nothing to security personnel.

“When there is good welfare, security challenges and other problems in the country will reduce,” Olu said.

He said he was encouraged to develop the security app following President Muhammadu Buhari’s plea for all hands to be on deck to battle terrorism and other crimes.

Mr Richard Akanmode, Managing Partner, VIGISCOPE, said the App had been deployed to control/reporting centres in Abuja, Lagos, Kogi, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Rivers, Adamawa and Enugu States.

Akanmode explained that QERRS can be used anywhere in the country and had already been introduced to security agencies, corporate bodies and individuals.

