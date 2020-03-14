How planned city ignited crisis in Edo community

ADVERTISEMENT

Indigenes of Oke-Aroma community, also known as Ago-Emokpae, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, will never forget in a hurry, an attack that forced them out of their homes on the 20th of February.

Although the crisis has ceased, the ruins of the attack are still very visible in the community, as burnt houses and vehicles are seen everywhere.

The attack, allegedly carried out by the people of Amagba community in Oredo Local Government Area of the state over land dispute, also led to the destruction of domestic animals andý farm produce

It was gathered that the relationship between Amagba and Oke-Aroma had been frosty for over one year due to the claim of autonomy by the former.

It was also learnt that the recent crisis was ignited by the state government’s decision to create a new city in the area.

It was also gathered that both traditional and legal means had been deployed to resolve the animosity between both communities, who are laying claim to the land, a situation that led to the recent destruction of lives.

During the attack, shops were also said to be vandalised.

Immediately after the attack, the people of Oke-Oroma community protested to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat, Edo State Council, calling on Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, to intervene in the matter.

A member of the community, Mr. Nicholas Aguebor, who spoke for the protesters, alleged that the people of Amagba community invaded their community (Oke-Oroma) and destroyed their houses and other properties. He said the case over land dispute was still pending at the palace of the Oba of Benin when they were attacked.

“Our great grandfathers lived in this community for many years and we did not have any issue with neigbouring communities. We are surprised at the sudden invasion by Amagba and neighbouring communities,’’ Aguebor said.

A resident of Oke-Aroma, Abel Emokpae, claimed that his grandfather founded the community; hence the land belongs to them and not Amagba. He said they heard the rumour of the attack three weeks before it was carried out, adding “My brother, Gaius, who is to be installed as Odionwere, wrote letters intimating security agencies of the impending attack, but they failed to take any action.

“How can you live in an area for over 200 years and somebody is telling you the land belongs to them?

According to him, after burning their houses, the attackers accused them of carrying out the action.

“How can a normal human being burn down his own house? They came to destroy our village. It is Amagba people that are fighting us.

“In 2012, Oba Erediauwa set up a panel and Chief Eduwu Ekhator reported that River Oroma was the boundary. If we want to install Odionwere, it is not Amagba that would approve it; it is the Oba.

“An Enogie has many villages under him. We are one of the villages under the Enogie of Obagie N’Evbuosa dukedom, based on the ruling of Oba Erediauwa. The river is separating us. It is a perpetual boundary,’’ Emokpae said.

On the planned new city, he said, “We expect Obaseki to talk to Oke-Aroma people and not other groups. We are expecting him to do the needful and not pay our compensation to the wrong people.

“The way forward is to recognise us as the rightful owners of that place. We were in the village and had to run into the bush when the attackers came.’’

Also speaking, the general secretary of Oke-Oroma community, Monday Eghaghe, said they were coming home from the police station where they went to report a case when they got wind of the attack.

“We were there with our brother, Pa Osaro Uwaifo, the community chairman and Abel when they told us they were already in our community shooting everywhere, without a just cause.

“Obazagbon and Amagba jointly attacked and destroyed our community, but I know the government and our Oba will not leave us alone. Our families ran away because we still envisage that they would come back. All we want is justice and peace. We are calling on government to come to our aid,’’ he said.

He said it is a river called Orama that separates the community.

“The river serves as a natural boundary between us and Amagba, as well as Obazagbon. After using the land, the people of Agbama want to cross from Oredo to Ikpoba-Okha to exploit us. This matter is in court and Oba’s palace.

Also, a member of the community who only gave his name as Osaron, said many inhabitants of the community had taken refuge in the houses of their relatives in other communities.

“We have been living here from time immemorial. Our great grandfather died in this place and the people of Amagba are now saying the land belongs to them. We will not abandon our land for strangers,’’ he said.

He called on the state government and the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, to come to their aid.

The land in dispute, which is expected to accommodate the new city as part of government’s efforts to expand the state capital, is about 720 hectares.

When he inspected the newly constructed road connecting Aruogba, Obazagbon, Iehirhi,Ogheghe and Ogbekoen, among others, Governor Obaseki disclosed that Ministry of Infrastructure would be sited in the area for proper town planning. He said the road project was a priority in the expansion of the community.

“We have acquired 720 hectares off this road. We want to build a new city here, but if you sell all the lands in this area without proper layout, we will not have where to build infrastructure. And if we plan this community, for years to come, your children would benefit,’’ the governor said.

It was also learnt that the crisis affected another community, Obazagbon, located between Amagba and Oke-Aroma.

The Odionwere of the community, Mr. Vincent Edoigiawerie, said the village, surrounded by three rivers, had been used as a battleground by neighbouring warring communities.

He described the development as unfortunate, as according to him, Obazagbon is neutral in what is happening.

“We are not aiding and abetting because we are neither Amagba nor Ago-Emokpae. We are surrounded by water. We have no dispute with any community.

“For the past one year, whenever they are fighting, people will come here to terrorise our people. Last year, they destroyed our town hall and killed our people,’’ he alleged, lamenting that they have always been at the receiving end.

Responding to the allegation, a youth leader of Amagba, Mr. Peter Owens, said there was nothing like Oke-Aroma community in that area.

He said, “Oke-Aroma is a camp under Amagba community. They have been living in peace until one Gaius Emokpae, who retired from the Central Bank of Nigeria, returned and tried to change it to an autonomous community. That place is a camp.

“His father never dragged the place with Amagba. He was an Okao, acting under our Odionwere. We got judgement that we have boundary with Obagie N’Evbuosa.

“Emokpae has money to do whatever he wants to do. They provoked us. We have the right to protect our property. The place they are calling Oke-Aroma is not a community. He is supposed to be punished by Bini people because he refused to adhere to Oba’s ruling.

“His father never quarreled with Amagba. I was on my way from Lagos when I was called that an attack was taking place. I was never there during the attack.’’

He noted that the way to peace is for them to obey the rules and regulations of the Oba of Benin, saying they would not fold their hands and see one man take their property.

Also responding to the claim of Oke-Aroma community, a former governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, alleged that “Gaius Emokpae is striving to be a traditional head of a non-existent village.’’

He said what happened there was blown out of proportion as Amagba people only took possession of their traditional right without any injury to anybody.

“To me, dislodging illegal occupants who indulge in illegal sale of our lands is not a crime. For your information, I am not involved in the crusade, but by the virtue of the fact that my father is the traditional head of Amagba village, my name may be a recurring decimal.

‘I am a peace-loving indigene of Edo State, who will not do anything to alter the existing peaceful co-existence of people within my area of influence. Gaius Emokpae and his people in Ago-Emokpae only intend to drag my name into matters, considering my political status in the state,’’ Iduoriyekemwen said.

Speaking to Daily Trust Saturday on the matter, the police public relations officer, Edo State command, Chidi Nwanbuzor, said peace had returned to the area, adding that investigation was ongoing.

