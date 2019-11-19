How Nigeria can use religion to fight insecurity – Police Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Mohammad Maigari Dingyadi, has called for continuous peaceful co-existence amongst Christians and Muslims for the country to move forward.

A statement from Odutayo Oluseyi, Head of Media and Chief Press secretary in the ministry, said the minister made the call while speaking in Abuja when he welcomed delegates from the Centre for Qur’anic Reciters of Nigeria, led by Aliyu Salihu Turaki, who were on a courtesy call to the ministry.

Dingyadi lauded the effort of the centre in maintaining peace, progress and unity in the country, which he said is of interest to the present administration of President Muhammad Buhari.

Dingyadi said “the importance of the reciters cannot go unnoticed and we will do everything to ensure that we work together to fight disunity which breeds insecurity.”

The Permanent Secretary, Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, in his remarks, said that the centre had helped to build faith, knowledge and harmonize relationship amongst different religion through their work, which is worthy of emulation.

Mbaeri said the ministry will support the Centre’s course in the quest to maintain peace and unity in the country.

Speaking earlier, the President, Centre for Qur’anic Reciters of Nigeria, Gwani Aliyu Salihu Turaki, said; “our cardinal objective is fostering peace and harmony among Nigerians of all faiths, in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet of Islam.

“We encourage and deepen friendships between Muslims and Christians and we have never been known to have issued any statement castigating Christianity or adherents of any faith”.

Gwani stated that the centre partners with security agencies, especially the Police, in fostering peaceful co-existence.

“We played a key role in partnering with the authorities to ensure Kano, for example, a state that was years ago known as volatile religiously, has become a haven of peace that welcomes all and sundry.

“Kano no longer erupt in violence as a result of reprisal killings or for any reason to do with religion’, he said.

