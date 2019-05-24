How national carrier divided ministers — Amaechi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Transportation Mr. Rotimi Amaechi has given further clarifications as to why the proposed national carrier – Nigeria Air – was suspended by the federal executive council.

Recall in December 2018, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika had announced the federal executive council’s suspension of the national carrier over technical issues.

During his valedictory press briefing yesterday, the minister said the cabinet couldn’t reach a consensus on the architecture of the national carrier.

He said whilst some cabinet members wanted some form of government investments to start the national carrier, some ministers said it should be hundred percent private sector floated from the onset, a situation that led to a stalemate.

He, however, confirmed that the national carrier project is not rested but once the government agrees on the architecture, it will be procured for the good of the country.

“On the national carrier, the cabinet is divided on the issue of modality. There are those who believe that the Federal Government should invest and then we can sell the equity later” he assured.

Mr. Amaechi who gave an account of his stewardship as a minister said one of his biggest achievements is the massive railway infrastructure development.

The minister also revealed that the Chinese government has demanded guaranteed repayment terms on the railway project especially on the already operational Abuja-Kaduna rail project that gulped over $1bn.

Specifically, he said China is demanding that Nigeria opens a sinking fund and an escrow account in order to be able to seamlessly repay the loans Nigeria borrowed from them.

