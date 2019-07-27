How NAHCON monitored pilgrims’ meals

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, has devised a new strategy to ensure that the Nigerian pilgrims get nutritious food for breakfast and dinner at the right time.

To this end, NAHCON’s representative at each of the hotels housing Nigerian pilgrims must certify the quality and quantity of food provided before it is handed over to State officials for distribution.

The representative from the NAHCON Feeding Committee looks at the quantity of food served per pilgrim, the quality of the food served and the provision for pilgrims on special diet if requested.

The official also considers the provision of fresh fruits, water, juices, nylon sheet (sufra); the provision of eating and drinking utensils; the hygiene status of eating area; as well as the disposal of leftovers/waste.

A harmonised monitoring and evaluation template, otherwise known as Daily Meal Supply Analysis Sheet for 2019 Hajj Madinah Pilgrims Feeding, must also be signed by the representative of NAHCON.

The template gives provision for the name of State to be served, name of caterer, type of delivery, total number of pilgrims, total number of meals served and the number of shortfall to ensure excellent service to the guests of Allah.

When contacted while assessing the meals, the pilgrims officials from Zamfara and Yobe States Bala Umar Dauran and Musa Adam Ali respectively expressed satisfaction over the feeding arrangement.

Dauran, who said he was impressed by the way and manner the meals were being served as well as the quality of the food after being tasted, added that the delivery needed to be timely.

Ali, who corroborated the Zamfara pilgrims’ official, said the meals and its taste were satisfactory.

Meanwhile, 23,467 Nigerian pilgrims have now been airlifted to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj with a total of 48 flights.

The pilgrims are from 19 States of Lagos, Bauchi, Taraba, Yobe, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Gombe, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Sokoto, Adamawa, Edo and Zamfara and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

