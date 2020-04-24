How Muslims are preparing for Ramadan amidst COVID-19 lockdown

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramadan is the Muslim’s holy month that is usually marked with fasting, prayers and mass gatherings.

For millions of Muslims across the globe, it is the annual season of worship, comradeship and relationship.

The acts of coming together or congregational gatherings during this month might however spell doom if it happens, amidst government’s lockdown of States to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like many things this year, the holy month of Ramadan will be observed under more unusual circumstances as the world is reeling from the coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging the globe.

Preparing for this month of blessing and tranquillity allows Muslims to maximize the reward that is embedded in the month, thus fulfilling the goal of Ramadan.

More importantly, it is obvious that the 2020 edition of Ramadan will be one like none in the last few decades.

Daily Trust speaks with some Muslim faithfuls on how they are preparing for the holy month, which translates to the Islamic year of 1441 Hijri.

“We are in a peculiar period where virtually all sectors are on lockdown and everyone is trying to maintain social distancing and all, as such, this Ramadan will be different from the one we’ve been observing in the previous years.

“It is imperative for us to brace twice as much as we do before for us to be able to feel the impact.

“However, there are certain things we will not be able to do such as observing congregational prayers, having joint iftar together with friends, sharing things amongst other acts that bring Muslims together during the holy month”, says Ahmed Dedoyin Balogun.

“Times are tough,” says Hussain Adamu, adding “no money to stock up on food items; I’m sure going to miss eating together with friends and family.”

For Samir Ali who sells Dates which is one of the highly sought after fruits recommended for breaking the fast, this is the worst year ever.

“During the previous years, once it’s a week to Ramadan, everywhere is bubbling, with customers coming in and out of the market in droves. But this year, everyone is scared of coming out because of the coronavirus. I’ve not sold up to a quarter of what I used to sell in the previous years,” Ali said.

When Daily Trust asked Aishah Lawal about her preparations for the holy month, her facial expressions tells the sorry state.

“The buzz surrounding the weeks and days leading to Ramadan has been severely dampened by the coronavirus pandemic. I miss the Ramadan of the previous years.

“It’s sad I’m going to miss the Tarawih prayers (congregational prayers) but the good thing is that I can pray with my family at home to obey the Government’s order,” Lawal said.

Many countries have advised their citizens to avoid large gatherings and break their fast individually or with family at home, as Ramadan begins today.

