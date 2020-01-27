How mob killed policeman at Abuja chief’s palace

ADVERTISEMENT

The FCT Police Command has explained circumstances leading to the killing of one of its officers by an angry mob at the palace of a traditional in one of the villages in the suburb of the capital city.

The mob were said to have attacked and killed ASP Eric Isaiah at the palace of the Chief of Ushafa in Bwari Area council on January, 23, while policemen were there to effect the arrest of one Moses Peter, a suspect wanted for murder.

It was gathered that the Chief of Ushafa, Alhaji Mohammed Baba and his secretary, Danlami Busa, who allegedly incited the mob, have been arrested. The spokesman of the command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, in a statement, explained that the incident leading to the crime started on January 21, when one Dominic Emmanuel reported at Bwari Divisional Headquarters that his brother, Moses Emmanuel (now deceased), who was engaged to work as a mason by one Mrs. Priscilla Patrick, was found unconscious after being attacked and severely injured.

“After he was rushed to the Bwari General Hospital for medical attention, the deceased was able to provide vital information as to his assailants. Consequent upon this, one Moses Emmanuel aka Dogo and one John (surname unknown) were fingered as the perpetrators of the act,” he said.

He added that “On the strength of this, the Divisional Police Officer in Bwari detailed one Inspector Okpanachi Audu and Sergent John Mark to Ushafa village, where the deceased was attacked.

The detectives sighted and accosted Moses Emmanuel aka Dogo, who resisted arrest and thereafter invited his friends from a nearby drinking joint who insisted that the suspect must be taken to the Chief of Ushafa palace before the police can effect his arrest.

“The two police detectives obliged the crowd and went to the chief’s palace, where they met the secretary to the chief, one Danlami Busa, who assured them that the chief will soon attend to them.

“However, instead of addressing the issue, the chief’s secretary, Danlami Busa at the instance of the Chief, Alhaji Mohammed Baba incited the crowd, who descended heavily on the two detectives.”

The spokesman explained that a re-enforcement team led by late ASP Eric Isaiah, a Patrol and Guard officer in Bwari Division, with three others were deployed and they arrived the scene with a police hilux vehicle which was used to rescue the two officers.

“Sadly, the crowd brutally attacked and murdered ASP Eric Isaiah in cold blood after inflicting various degree of injuries on other members of the team, who narrowly managed to escape with their lives,” he said, adding that investigation has since commenced following the arrest of the Chief and his Secretary, who he said have been providing useful information to the police.

