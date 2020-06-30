How military convoy killed 75-year-old man in Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

A 75-years-old man has died after a road traffic accident involving the convoy of the Commander, 17 Brigade in Katsina on Monday, according to a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)’s report.

The victim, Alhaji Salisu Ibrahim, was riding on a motorcycle when he was hit by the military vehicle.

The victim was said to be sharing wedding invitations at the time of the accident.

He died on the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, in a statement on Tuesday, claimed the incident occurred when the vehicles went to refuel and were expected to pick up the Brigade commander later.

According to him, a delegation of the Nigerian Army led by the Brigade commander had visited the family to commiserate with them.

He also promised that the military will be fully involved in the burial.

However, SaharaReporters had reported that the accident actually involved the convoy of Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai.

It was gathered that the accident occurred around Mani House Junction within the Katsina metropolis.

The online newspaper said that the convoy actually abandoned the corpse of the deceased on the road and drove away.

Buratai was at the Forward Operating Base, Daura, hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari, as part of efforts to combat banditry and ensure lasting peace and security in the state and the North-West region.

The Chief of Army Staff, during a visit to Governor Aminu Bello Masari at the Government House, said he would remain in Katsina State for sometime to coordinate and supervise operations in Rugu Forest and beyond.

Governor Masari had told the visiting chief of Army Staff that residents of the state, especially those at the front line bordering the dreaded Rugu forest, live in fear and apprehension following the spate of attacks by bandits.

Rugu forest, which cut across eight local government areas of Jibia, Safana, Danmusa, Batsari, Dandume, Sabuwa, Kankara and Faskari has served as the hideout for the bandits.

Speaking when he received the officer on a courtesy call at the government house, Masari said “these bandits attacks with heavy weapons that led to loss of lives and property.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App