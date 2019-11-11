How Masari offered $193,700 bribe to tribunal judge – NCP

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Conscience Party (NCP) has accused the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Katsina state of bribing judges at the state Election Petition Tribunal to rule in favour of the state governor, Aminu Bello Masari.

The NCP at a press conference, alleged that APC ” bought ” judgement by bribing the tribunal judges, saying it has evidence to support its claims.

The state chairman of the party (NCP), Abdulmumin Sani said “The APC has been pretending to be fighting war against corruption at the state and at the federal levels but unfortunately it is now crystal clear to all well meaning Nigerians that APC in Katsina state as a party is openly aiding and abetting corruption instead of fighting it”

“The latest amongst many examples of corrupt practices perpetrated by the Katsina state government under the leadership of Aminu Bello Masari is that of giving bribes and other inducements to members of the Katsina state governorship election petitions tribunal.

“It is now on record that Aminu Bello Masari and the APC in Katsina state gave the sum of one hundred and ninety three thousand seven hundred ($193,700)U.S Dollars as bribes to one of the three judges that presided over the petition challenging the re-election of Aminu Bello Masari of the APC as Governor of Katsina state”

“But unfortunately for them, but luckily the people in Katsina state, the judge turned back the money and it’s now duly deposited for safe keeping with one of the security Agencies ” .

“With these types of attitude how do you expect Aminu Masari and his APC to deliver good governance to the people in Katsina state. Under Masari administration, misappropriation and embezzlement of public funds are the only achievements in records,” he alleged.

However when contacted the Director General, Media and Publicity to the state governor, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi denied the allegation.

He said ” it is a lie, not true, let him go to the court if he is sure of his facts, why can’t he if he has facts go to EFCC, ICPC or whatever, what is he waiting for?”

