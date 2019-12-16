How Maina’s son, Faisal withdrew N58m from UBA, witness tells court

ADVERTISEMENT

An Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, operative, Mohammed Goji, on Monday, revealed how Faisal Maina, son of Abdulrasheed Maina, former Pension Reform Task Team boss, withdrew N58 million from a United Bank for Africa (UBA) account.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Goji, who is a Principal Detective Superintendent with the anti-graft agency, is also the second prosecution witness (PW2) in the ongoing trial of Faisal.

Goji, a member of the EFCC team that investigated alleged fraud by Maina, made the revelation while giving evidence before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

He told the court that the total amount withdrawn by Faisal from the UBA account with account name: Alhaji Abdullahi Faisal Farm 2 and number: 1018636805, was N58, 101, 585.02k. (NAN)

