How Magajin Garin Daura was ‘rescued’ in Kano

Magajin Garin Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar Uba, has regained freedom after two months in captivity.

Uba, who was abducted in his Daura residence on May 1st, 2019 by gunmen was freed on Tuesday morning by his abductors in Kano.

His younger brother and Dan Lawan Daura, Umar Umar Ata, confirmed the development to our reporter.

“I can tell you that he (Magajin Gari) has been rescued alive and in good health condition. He was rescued in Kano. We thank God for that. I will have to make further enquiries also,” he said.

The spokesman of the Katsina state police command, SP Gambo Isah, equally confirmed his release in a brief post to newsmen.

“Magajin Garin Daura has been rescued. Congratulations to the entire people of Daura and Katsina state in general. Details follows,” he stated.

Magajin Gari, who is a senior traditional title holder in the emirate, is a younger brother to the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk.

He is a retired Customs officer, who is married to Hajiya Biliki, a niece to President Muhammadu Buhari. He is also the father of Fatima, who is married to President Buhari’s Aide De Camp (ADC) Col. Mohammed Abubakar.

