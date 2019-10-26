How Leicester City broke Premier League record with Southampton’s 9-0 win

Leicester City moved up to third with a record-breaking 9-0 win at 10-man Southampton last night.
It rained goals at a wet St Mary’s Stadium as the fantastic Foxes secured the biggest-ever away win in the Premier League and matched the overall record set when Manchester United beat Ipswich Town 9-0 at home in 1995.
Ben Chilwell scored the first after 10 minutes with a goal that involved Saints left-back Ryan Bertrand being retrospectively sent off.
Video Assistant Referee Mike Dean determined that Bertrand had committed a serious foul play tackle on Ayoze Perez in the build-up and advised Andre Marriner to issue a red card.
Perez scored a hat-trick for the second successive match against Southampton and Jamie Vardy also hit a treble to take his tally for the season to eight.
Youri Tielemans was also on target while James Maddison’s late free-kick meant Leicester surpassed Man Utd’s 8-1 away win at Nottingham Forest in 1999.
Vardy’s stoppage-time penalty equalled the biggest victory in any Premier League match as Brendan Rodgers’ side made history in the opening fixture of Matchweek 10.