How Leicester City broke Premier League record with Southampton’s 9-0 win

ADVERTISEMENT

Leicester City moved up to third with a record-breaking 9-0 win at 10-man Southampton last night.

It rained goals at a wet St Mary’s Stadium as the fantastic Foxes secured the biggest-ever away win in the Premier League and matched the overall record set when Manchester United beat Ipswich Town 9-0 at home in 1995.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Chilwell scored the first after 10 minutes with a goal that involved Saints left-back Ryan Bertrand being retrospectively sent off.

Video Assistant Referee Mike Dean determined that Bertrand had committed a serious foul play tackle on Ayoze Perez in the build-up and advised Andre Marriner to issue a red card.

Perez scored a hat-trick for the second successive match against Southampton and Jamie Vardy also hit a treble to take his tally for the season to eight.

Youri Tielemans was also on target while James Maddison’s late free-kick meant Leicester surpassed Man Utd’s 8-1 away win at Nottingham Forest in 1999.

Vardy’s stoppage-time penalty equalled the biggest victory in any Premier League match as Brendan Rodgers’ side made history in the opening fixture of Matchweek 10.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App