How lecturers shuttle to teach in new universities

Lecturers are spending many hours and days moving from one university to the other to teach, findings by Daily Trust have revealed.

This is because new universities, including those established by states and private entities, survive on visiting lecturers and professors to meet their manpower needs.

Analysts, however say the frequent shuttling by lecturers is endangering their lives and affecting their primary responsibilities.

With the establishment of new universities by the federal and state governments, as well as corporate bodies and private individuals, surge in student population and high student-to-faculty ratio, most universities are left with no option but to employ the services of visiting lecturers/professors on short-term basis to fill the gaps in teaching and research.

However, experts told Daily Trust that shuttling lecturers that have taken more temporary contracts than they can comfortably handle, are to some extent not effective and punctual; and are to a greater extent skipping classes due to fatigue caused by excessive workload.

A former Vice Chancellor of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, Prof. Saminu Abdulrahman Ibrahim, said established universities had sufficient lecturers and professors who had enough time for their students; but that new universities face the challenge of shortage of professors and qualified lecturers and more often than not, engaged visiting lecturers.

On the other hand, he said visiting lecturers had maximum acceptable work time that allowed them to teach in only two additional higher institutions and a ceiling put on heavy workload.

Prof. Ibrahim said university authorities were expected to crosscheck the records of any visiting lecturer and ensure that apart from his main university, he was not teaching in more than two additional universities before offering him a part-time contract.

He further said, sadly, most new universities took desperate steps to look for visiting lecturers and hardly authenticated their records.

The risks involved

The VC of Bayero University Kano (BUK), Prof. Muhammad Yahuza Bello, said apart from the safety of staff members, his university was concerned about the personal development of students, thus, while a lecturer was allowed to take additional short-term work in another higher institution, the distance should not be more than 200km from his main place of work.

He said, “lecturers are human and the services they provide require their time and effort, and it is not possible for one to be teaching in many universities and still give his best.

“The policy in the university is that if the institutions are not more than 200km from Kano, one can visit up to two, and if the distance is more than 200km, a lecturer can only visit one.

“Again, one should not spend more than four days in serving the visiting lectureship to ensure quality of service and health of lecturers, because when people are busy travelling from one place to another, there could be risk of accident.

“Actually, the National Universities Commission (NUC) is coming out with a more comprehensive policy, and if it is stricter than our own, we shall enforce it,” the V-C said.

He added that shortage of lecturers in new universities was as a result of lack of proper planning, noting that Malaysia embarked on massive academic staff development in the 1980s before establishing new universities.

Reports indicate that nearly all the new universities utilise the services of shuttling lecturers to close the gap of staff shortage.

However, established universities have adequate personnel. For instance, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, has about 600 professors; which is the highest. It is followed by the University of Ibadan (UI) which has about 450 professors.

Situation in states

In contrast, Sokoto State University, which was established in 2009, has only six locally bred professors and about 20 PhD holders.

A cross-section of students interviewed, however, said they have many lecturers in their respective departments, many of who were graduate assistants.

The university is offering 23 courses and 18 of them are fully approved while the remaining five have interim accreditation from NUC.

Similarly, apart from the six locally bred professors, there are 14 visiting professors in the institution.

A 200-level student of Political Science told our reporter that the department had only three PhD holders, but no professor.

However, some students of biological science said their department had become a reference point for students of other departments being the one with the highest number of professors.

“We have about eight professors majority of who are visiting lecturers from the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS),” one student said.

Speaking on the development, the VC of UDUS, Prof. Sani Dangoggo, said there was hardly a university that has the required number of lecturers it needed in the country.

Prof. Dangoggo said, “they may be adequate in some areas, but not in all areas.”

On what they are doing to remedy the situation, he said the university was still recruiting more lecturers, training those already employed and getting senior lecturers from other universities to teach on sabbatical arrangement, while some were visiting lecturers.

“Many of our lecturers are on study leave, but six of them are back after completing their PhD programmes.

“As I am talking to you, we have six locally bred professors and 14 visiting professors and over 20 PhD holders. And all our courses are approved by the NUC,” he said.

Kola Daisi University, Ibadan, Oyo State, which runs 18 courses, has six permanent professors on its pay roll and many PhD holders.

The institution, which started operation two years ago, has two visiting professors from Ghana, while two other visiting lecturers are from UI.

A mass communication student who gave his name as Folake said, “so far, I think our lecturers are fantastic. Though it is a new university, but with the equipment in our studio, we are good to go.”

On the qualification of the lecturers, Folake said, “my lecturers are either professors or PhD holders.”

The university’s public relations officer, Mr. Abimbola Adebayo, said the institution did not offer courses that were not accredited.

Students at the Federal University Dutse (FUD) who spoke under the condition of anonymity claimed there was insufficient number of permanent professors while most departments were grappling with lecturer shortage. Majority of the lecturers in the university are master’s and PhD holders.

A 400-level political science student said there was only one professor in his department on sabbatical leave.

“Last semester there were two professors in our department. Both of them were visiting lecturers. Majority of the permanent lecturers in my department are PhD and master’s degree holders,” he said.

A 300-level sociology student said the only permanent professor in his department left last year and was replaced by a visiting professor from ABU, Zaria.

He said the visiting professor appeared three times in a semester to present series of lectures but that there were some junior lecturers that “hold brief” for her.

When contacted, the spokesman of the university, Abdullahi Yahaya Bello, said the university did not divulge information about the exact number of its academic personnel.

“If you need such information, you have to write officially to the management; if it’s approved then you will be furnished with the data,” he said.

Some students of Benue State University (BSU) in Makurdi appealed to the authorities to employ more permanent lecturers.

A mass communication student, who gave his name as Sunday said, “we don’t have enough lecturers and many of them are young. We have less than three professors after the death of a professor in the department.”

Authorities at the Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA), Katsina State-owned Umaru Musa Yar’adua University (UMYU) and the privately run Alqalam University insist on having the required number of lecturers to man their various programmes.

Investigation, however, revealed that the three universities have employed the services of a large number of visiting lecturers from ABU, BUK and UDUS.

Students from the universities said they get regular lectures from visiting scholars though some missed their classes occasionally.

“Some of our lecturers come from Kano, Zaria and even UMYU regularly. They infrequently send excuses on why they were unable to attend classes in the normal time and arrange extra lectures to cover that,” a student of Alqalam said.

The spokesman of Alqalam University, Atiku Akilu, said the university was fully accredited and operating under the NUC guidelines, and that “the certification was based on having the requisite staff. If the institution lacks such staff, NUC would have shut us down.”

FUDMA Public Relations Officer Habibu Matazu said professors were hard to come by because they were in high demand, adding that “we have few here but I can tell you there are adequate lecturers.”

Meanwhile, most of the professors at Taraba State University, Jalingo, are visiting lecturers.

Findings reveal that the university, with more than 42 degree programmes, is facing shortage of academic staff. Established in 2008, it started with one professor and few academic programmes.

The student population has continued to increase even with inadequate manpower.

Some students interviewed said many departments had inadequate academic staff.

One of the students, who spoke in confidence, said in his department there were only four PhD holders, including the HOD.

The director of information, Malam Sanusi Saad, said the vice chancellor, Prof. Vincent Ado Tenebe, had recruited many professors while some lecturers with PhD were promoted to professorial positions.

He said there were over 50 professors in the university, about 70 per cent of who were on short-term contract.

The dean, Faculty of Environmental Science, Nasarawa State University Keffi, Professor Nasiru Medugu Idris, said higher institutions resort to the recruitment of visiting lecturers primarily as a result of inadequacy of employees or permanent tenured professor positions “which ordinarily shouldn’t be the case.”

Rescheduling or skipping lectures can affect the academic calendar and eventually the efficiency of students, he said.

“Each school has a prepared academic calendar for a semester and a session. Therefore, if a visiting lecturer skips or reschedules his or her class, it will definitely affect not only the students but even the regular staff lecture sessions as the time table is prepared at the beginning of each semester to avoid lecture clashes,” he said.

Position of NUC

The director, Public Affairs of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Ibrahim Yakasai, said a lecturer could not teach in more than two universities, including his regular university, and that there was a limit to how far he could travel for visiting lectureship.

“The policy has always been there but it has been abused, but we are going to reincarnate it and re-issue the policy again very soon so that compliance will be made mandatory.

“In terms of classroom, for every programme running, we have student-faculty ratio and for the class specification which is contained in the accreditation manual, we specify the size of classroom, lecture offices and laboratories,” he said.

Yakasai said there were “carrying capacities” for each university on the basis of its facilities and that a university was not expected to go beyond that.

