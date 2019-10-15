How leaders can share actionable insights on successes – UK-based Prof. Graham

ADVERTISEMENT

Professor Graham Wilson is a Senior Tutor of the University of Oxford and is a world-renowned behavioural scientist, author and commentator on many aspects of management, leadership, organisation and personal development. He delivers pioneering, and exceptional outcomes.

He would be coming to Nigeria on the 16th and 17th of October to deliver the TEXEM executive development programme Developing Interpersonal Influence, addressing Vulnerability, and achieving Authenticity for value creation. In this interview, he speaks on the essence of stakeholder influence.

In this turbulent, ambiguous and complex socio-economic landscape that currently characterises the operating context of Nigeria. How apt is this forthcoming programme for Chairs of Boards, CEOs, MDs and Executive Directors, among others?

This programme offers a unique opportunity for leaders to reflect on how to get the best out of others. This programme would help executives challenge assumptions and learn how to do more with less. I teach in a facilitative manner, and so participants start from wherever they currently are and, move forward from there.

Do you agree with John C. Maxwell when he said that “Leadership is Influence-nothing more, nothing less”?

No. There are a myriad of ways in which “influence” is applied that has nothing to do with Leadership. While leaders often influence, there are lots of different ways in which they do so. The idea that this is all they need to consider, which is what the Maxwell quote implies is far too simplistic.

How can this programme help leaders succeed during a period of low growth and depressed morale?

In addition to networking, this programme would provide participants with the opportunity to reflect. Also, by exploring what we know about motivation and how to build a modern understanding of it into their activities would stimulate enhanced morale, performance and value creation for stakeholders.

What will leaders who attend this Programme take to their Organisations afterwards?

Leaders who attend would:

Develop their interpersonal influencing skill

Learn to build enduring organizations that meet the needs of stakeholders

Learn to promote a trusting relationship in their organization

Leverage social capital for enduring success

What methods or how do you intend to achieve the themes of the programme?

Using videos, case studies and presentations, we will bring contemporary ideas to the group for them to discuss, interpret, and apply to their particular circumstances. Thus, providing a range of activities for them to draw on in this process.

How do you intend to bring all your achievements at the Leadership strand of the GCAP/Smith School(University of Oxford) and the Coaching Course/Programmes you have delivered and Supervised since 2012, to bear on the 16th and 17th of October 2019 at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos?

For the last 35 years, I have been studying, applying, writing about, and teaching organisational and individual development. Over that time, I have learnt a lot on leadership, coaching, and how to maximize performance. This body of knowledge has been of interest to other people. More importantly, I have found ways of engaging with groups who are keen to explore and expand their impact. I plan to bring my pedigree, expertise and track record at Oxford University and beyond towards delivering this programme to make a positive impact on the organisations in Nigeria. Through this programme, we would share fresh and actionable insights that executives require to succeed during these dire socio-economic times and beyond.

Why should executives attend your programme holding later this month?

Let me quote from the statement at some previous delegates of TEXEM, and you can be the judge. Dayo Babatunde, Senior Partner, Ernst and Young, said and I quote: “I regard These Executive Minds Executive Education programme as the best I have attended in recent times. Not one of them, but the very best as it was humanly perfect”.

Peter Atolo Irene, CEO, International Energy Insurance Company, said: “The content of the programme has been rich and educative, refreshing, enlightening and thought-provoking. I enjoyed this programme, and I am looking forward to another program”.

Andy Uwejeyan, the Managing Director A&J Construction Company Ltd., said: “I found this programme very, very rewarding. In the past, I always had a way of thinking that the matter of sustainability-related only to policy matters but during this programme it has been broken down into the company level and for me, there are many takeaways that I hope to begin implementing once I get back home”.

Frank Algbogun, CEO and Publisher, Businessday, said: “My experience in this programme has been quite enormous…The organisers, we saw that they prepared for us and they were quite good, quite sociable, and quite academic, and we had discussion platforms that were divided into groups. On a general note, TEXEM is laying a foundation that will grow like an iroko tree. On this note, I want to thank the CEO of TEXEM, AlimAbubakre, and his colleagues for making it possible for us to attend”.

Get more information about this programme today by visiting https://texem.co.uk/programmes/developing-interpersonal-influence-addressing-vulnerability-and-achieving-authenticity-for-value-creation.html or call Texem on +447425883791 or email exec@texem.co.uk

