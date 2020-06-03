How Lagos returnees suffer stigmatisation in Kebbi

ADVERTISEMENT

Kebbi indigenes, who recently returned from COVID-19 endemic states like Lagos, are suffering from stigmatisation as they are being rejected by their kith and kins.

The state has a large number of its indigenes, most of them youth, who travelled to Lagos in search of menial jobs or to supply perishable goods.

Following the federal government’s announcement for a total lockdown of Lagos in April, as a result of a hike in the number of COVID-19 cases, many of them decided to return home.

However, on arrival, some of them had to contend with stigmatisation from friends and relations even though they do not show any symptom of the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

A commercial motorcyclist, Hamisu Bala, who said he found his way back to Kebbi six days after the commencement of the lockdown, said he took the action because he knew it would be difficult for him to survive in Lagos under the lockdown.

He said on his return a friend advised him to stay away from people to avoid being embarrassed as all returnees were suspected to be carrying the virus.

“But the beauty of it all is after some weeks, if you are still up and down, people will accept back.

“You will be fully integrated back into the society.”

Also speaking, Mamman Aliyu, who deals in perishable goods, said he had to confront the situation to avoid being led into trauma.

Aliyu, who hails from Yauri Local Government Area, told Caliphate Trust that when he returned, his relations told him that it would be better if he could find his way back to Lagos.

He said when he asked for the reason he was told that all Lagos returnees were being branded as COVID-19 positive.

He said this forced him to be avoiding people including going to his farm late to avoid meeting people.

“It is really disheartening to be stigmatised.

“You will be reduced to self-pity though, I rejected that with all my might.

“I was lucky, I am the type that always stay at farm till late which greatly assisted me to fight it headlong.

“I maintained my schedules from farm straight to home.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App