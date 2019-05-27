How Ibadan residents chased me with cutlasses, dangerous weapons – Senator Sunmonu

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Sen. Mosurat Sunmonu, on Monday narrated how residents of Ibadan communities chased her and members of her entourage with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons over alleged government’s neglect and unfulfilled electoral promises.

Sumonu, who presided over Oyo state House of Assembly for four years as the first female Speaker in the state, said she escaped death by the whiskers as the irate community residents vented their anger during a campaign tour to Oke Ayotuntun in Oki, Egbeda local government area of Oyo state.

The lawmaker disclosed this at the commissioning and handing over of the Ibadan Erosion Control Project to the Oke Ayotuntun Oki community.

The project, which includes drainages, bridges, and 3.3kilometre asphalt road, was facilitated by Senator Monsurat Sunmonu and funded through the Ecological Fund Office in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

The elated lawmaker who was given a rousing welcome by a jubilant crowd, tasked the people to always hold their elected representatives accountable by reminding them of the promises made during electioneering campaign.

She noted that her four year tenure as Senator representing the people of Oyo Central in the National Assembly was an opportunity to facilitate the construction and rehabilitation of Oyo/Ogbomoso road, completion of Oke Ayotuntun erosion control project, among others for the development of the senatorial district.

In his speech, President Mohammadu Buhari who was represented by the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, said that there is no doubt that the project would bring relief to residents of the communities.

He added that the project was among the nineteen federal government’s ecological intervention projects approved by the Federal Executive Council for the first quarter of 2018.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund Office, Dr. Habiba Lawal, explained that the project was initiated through a request for an urgent intervention forwarded to the Ecological Fund Office by Senator Monsurat Sunmonu in order to arrest the continuous erosion and flood menace being encountered by the host communities.

