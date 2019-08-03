‘How I went from dish washer to owner of restaurant chain’

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Isaac Okoro JP is the Managing Director of Aroma Restaurant, a popular eatery in Gombe metropolis. Before he established the restaurant, he was a dish washer in a hotel. In the following interview with Daily Trust Saturday, he explains how he became a chef and later opened his own restaurant, which expanded into a chain of seven outlets across the country. Excerpts:

Daily Trust: Being the owner of a popular restaurant brand, how did your journey begin?

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Isaac Okoro: I started with washing dishes and pots at Liberty Hotel, in Gombe, since 1983. I worked for 10 years and 11 months and rose to the position of Assistant Chief Cook, and later the Chief Cook. I always dreamt of having my own restaurant, and starting at the lowest level drove me to rise.

ADVERTISEMENT

DT: Before you became the Chief Cook, did you undergo any sort of formal training?

Okoro: No. The training came from my day-to-day experience and my passion for cooking. I haven’t had any formal education. I only had a primary education because my parents couldn’t afford to do more. But here I am today, creating jobs for degree-holders.

DT: Your daily experience led to your rise as a chef. What would you say is the secret to ascending the ladder?

Okoro: I can honestly say that I did my duties diligently. I love what I do and was passionate about opening my own restaurant. There is really no secret. I was destined to own a restaurant.

DT: What was life like before you started working at Liberty Hotel?

Okoro: After I finished primary seven in 1979, between 1980 to 1981 I started training to become a motorcycle mechanic. In 1982 I left my village for Gombe, where the Manager of Liberty Hotel at the time, one Mr. Adelaja offered me a job at his canteen, Gardel Nigeria Limited, where he sold ice cream. He later transferred me to his hotel, as a dish washer. That is how my journey started.

When I left Liberty Hotel, I joined Machin Touch in 1995. I worked there for only a year. I then worked in a restaurant named Rahama Restaurant at Jekadafari Quarters, close to a major car dealer. There, I worked alongside the wife of the restaurant owner for nearly 10 years, before I quit. It was at that point I decided to start my own business in 2003 because virtually everybody in Gombe was aware that I am a good chef. I named it Aroma Restaurant, and it is located along Biu road, in Gombe metropolis.

DT: How did you raise the seed capital for your restaurant?

Okoro: Honestly, at that time I did not have enough capital to fully venture into it. I managed to pay the rent for two years, and then a good Samaritan and a maternal uncle, Alhaji Abdullahi Hassan, who is now deceased, gave me N100,000, which I used in purchasing tables and chairs, other materials, and dishes. When the money finished, I got all the foodstuff as a loan from the market. So, basically, I started preparing food in Aroma Restaurant on credit.

Having realized that I didn’t have enough capital, and that I could not employ many, I served as both chef and temporary manager. I also had some boys as part-time waiters.

DT: How would you say the business has thrived, since 2003?

Okoro: It has prospered. I started with a little amount of money, but as I am talking to you, I have a number of Aroma restaurants in various places. The one near Unity Bank was the first, before God in his infinite mercy helped me to open another in Jekadafari and later six other branches. I am presently planning to open yet another one in Adamawa State.

I have six branches and plans are underway to open the seventh. I currently have at least 300 workers. I plan to open more branches in Bauchi and Adamawa. There are two already there. I operate two in Gombe and one in Ashaka, and then another in Taraba.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App