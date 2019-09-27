How I sustained Pharmanews for 40 years — Pa Atueyi

ADVERTISEMENT

A leading global health journal in Nigeria, Pharmanews, is set to mark its 40th anniversary and 80th birthday of its founder, Sir Ifeanyi Atueyi.

The occasion holding on October 1, 2019 will also feature the launch of Atueyi’s autobiography, as well as presentation of awards of appreciation to deserving pharmaceutical companies, the journal disclosed at a press conference in Lagos.

Titled “My Life and Pharmanews,” Atueyi’s two-part autobiography chronicles the 80-year odyssey of his life and the circumstances that led to the birth and success of the 40-year-old journal.

The event is scheduled to hold at Sheba Event Centre on Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to Atueyi, a pharmacist by profession, 80 years in the life of an individual and 40 years in the life of an organisation is a testimony of God’s abundant mercies.

“The story of my life and that of Pharmanews are interwoven. It is difficult to tell one without the other. But one thing is obvious. By divine guidance, the journey of my life and that of Pharmanews have been aided by some individuals, groups, pharmaceutical companies and organisations. Details of all these have been put together in my autobiography.”

Speaking further, Atueyi declared that publishing any periodical in Nigeria is a high-risk business due to the high rate of morbidity and mortality in the newspaper industry.

These challenges, he noted, were present when Pharmanews started 40 years ago, but he decided to brave the odds, bolstered by the assurance that the vision was divinely inspired.

Some dignitaries expected to be in attendance are Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, president, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN); Dr (Sir) Daniel Chukwudozie, executive chairman, Dozzy Oil & Gas, among others.

Companies to be awarded at the 40th anniversary event include Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., May & Baker Nigeria Plc, Orange Drugs Ltd., HealthPlus Ltd., Alpha Pharmacy and Stores Limited, Al-Tinez Pharma Limited, Bond Chemicals Industries Limited, Dana Pharmaceuticals Ltd., among others.

