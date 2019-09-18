‘How I survived 7 abortions’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Founder, Alabasta Africa, Kenya, Ms Martha Bwore, has given an account of how she survived seven abortions that almost ruined her career.

Bwore, now a human rights activist, made the revelation to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) when she participated in a Non-Governmental (NGO) Foundation for African Cultural Heritage (FACH) 2019 programme.

The FACH programme with the theme, “Responding to the Challenges of Youth, Family and Society: The Millenials Response’’ was held at the Afe Babalola Hall, University of Lagos on Saturday.

Bwore, aged 55 added that it took her 40 years to recover from the aftermath traumatic experience of her abortions.

“I had nine babies, but two are alive because I lost seven to various abortions, including a twin and I have to say that abortion is murder and it does affect one psychologically.

“I was disturbed on the account of the various abortions until I got help through counselling and most of it all, God did it for me and healed me.

“Now I am looking forward to marriage for the first time in my life at the age of 55, it has never happened before.

“I want to advise the youths that there is no short route to enjoyment, abstinence is the key to good life because sex before marriage is sin. It is a road that leads to destruction.

Bwore said that her may abortions were due to being dumped by those who claimed to love her before getting into family way, hence she always consider abortion as an escape route.

“My abortions came as a result of my carelessness. I do have pregnancy for those who care less about me which tells much about the dangers inherent in having sex as pleasure before marriage.

“Those that indulge in pre-marital sex do suffer many abuses, mentally and physically because they will be upset after the whole charade, they will feel used and dumped.

“It took me several years to rediscover myself and thank God he rescued me and I am starting afresh at 55 years,’’ she said.

A guest speaker at the programme, Mrs Chinelo Ujubuonu, alluded that Sex Education in the school as propended in some quarters might be a way to self-destruction for the youth.

“Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) guidelines focus on children seeking pleasure instead of teaching the children the hazards of pre-marital sex, this is not education, CSE simply stands for condoms and sex everywhere.

“The family is the most suitable place to initiate children and youths into the practice of good character, values, life skills and wholesome sexual behaviour.

“The role of the teachers are to cooperate in educating the children in the way of good character formation; parents are, however, the first and best educators.

“We concerned mothers would like to call the attention to the dangerous ideology called CSE, which is being promoted by United Nations representatives, it is not right,’’ she said.

Ujubuonu said teaching of CSE would further encourage sexual pervasiveness, adding that the parents should not abdicate their responsibilities to the teachings in school.

“This ideology of CSE which is already adopted in some schools promotes such things such as abortion, homosexuality, masturbation and other controversial sexual ideologies to children as early as eight years old.

“The perversely demonstrate with the aid of mannequins of genital organs how they can enjoy sex without hitches. This is a gradual process of turning our children into animals and devaluation of our culture.

“This is why studies have showed that school-based sex education does not reduce teenage pregnancies or sexually transmitted diseases, rather, it makes it more rampant and dysfunctions multiply in types.

“Countries that have fully integrated sex education also have legalised abortion, homosexuality and same sex unions, is this what Nigerians want or need?

NAN reports that participants for the FACH programme were drawn from among primary and secondary school students, undergraduates and the public.

FACH is an NGO that seeks to make the society better through inspirational seminars and empowerment programmes.

It seeks to promote the African values and communicate through dealing with human life issues, promotion of family, empowerment of youths and providing medical care for those that are challenged.

The discussants and guest speakers include Prof. Funmi Bameke, the Dean of Social Sciences, University of Lagos, a renowned lawyer, Mrs Elizabeth Idigbe and Mrs Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Winner, Nigerian Media Merit Award 1994.

Others are ace actor turned academician and Head of Department, Theatre Arts and Music, Lagos State University, Prof. Sola Fosudo and Mrs Chinelo Ujubuonu, a Mass Communicator and Manager, Myschoolarena.

Also in attendance were the Director of Islamic Affairs and Chief Imam, Nigerian Navy, Imam Gidado Miqdad, the wife of popular musician, Naeto C, Nicole Chikwe and Dr Obielumani Ideh among others. (NAN)

