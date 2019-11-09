‘How I sold my first artwork for N500’

ADVERTISEMENT

Matthew Ahmadu is an artist drawn to working metal for his sculptures. In this interview, he talks about his first piece, what drives him, and more. Excerpts:

What attracted you to sculpturing and painting?

What attracted me to the world of art, especially painting and sculpturing is my love for nature.

What informs your preference for metal?

I prefer to use metal for my work because it makes my artwork very strong and long-lasting. Even if you are presenting it to the buyer, or you want to travel with it, you don’t have to be afraid of any damage.

How did your journey as an artist begin?

It started since 2008 when I graduated from secondary school, GSS Ungwan Rimi Bajju in Zangon Kataf LGA. I travelled the same year to settle with my brother who was working as a soldier with the Nigerian Army in Kontagora Cantonment. That was where I met my first tutor.

What was it like working on your first piece?

I can’t forget my first painting. It was poster colour on paper. It looked like a depiction of fire because of my inability to detail the work. My colleagues laughed at me and gave me names. I was very upset but I got encouraged by a man who walked into the studio and saw the work. He asked me to sell it to him for N500, which I did.

How do you view the development of art generally in Nigeria?

To say the fact, art has not found its place in Nigeria compared to other countries. Even Ghana appreciates art more. We like art but we don’t appreciate it, especially in Northern Nigeria.

What would you say are your major challenges as an artist?

My major challenge is lack of finance because everything I produce requires money. I was among the participants in the 2018 Kaduna Book and Arts Festival, and it turned out to be the greatest experience I have ever had as an artist. I really thank God for that.

What usually inspires your art?

I get inspired when I see discarded materials. I like to bring wanted and unwanted materials together. These may include sawdust, sand, metal, sticks, clothe and colour to produce meaningful objects like sculptures, collage painting and other forms of artworks.

What are you working on at the moment?

Currently I am building a big stature of an angel in a church in Kaduna.

