How I met Zamfara CP – Bandits’ leader

The leader of repentant bandits in Zamfara State identified as Muhammadu Bello has revealed how he met the state commissioner of police, Mr Usman Nagogo, inside the dreaded Shinkafi forest alongside his motorbike-riding gang for a peace meeting.

Bello spoke during a peace meeting with stakeholders at the palace of the Emir of Shinkafi, Alhaji Muhammadu Makwashe Isah, to consolidate on the achievement recorded since the start of the peace dialogue in the state.

The repentant bandit said he was escorted for the meeting with the police commissioner deep in the forest by about 80 heavily armed bandits on motorbikes, in the presence of the state’s Commissioner of Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran.

“When they came to pass a message of peace and tranquility to me, my armed boys riding about 80 motorbikes advised me not to fall to the ‘trick’ because of existing mistrust between us and the security operatives at the time.

“I told the boys that I was prepared to accept the peace offer even if it was a trick because we were tired of the situation. We wanted the carnage to stop and since a road map to peace was being developed, let us participate to bring back the much needed peace to the state,” he said.

“We came to realise that the government officials did not come along with any arms while meeting my armed men inside the forest for the peace mission. This demonstration of sincerity led to the fruitful discussion that laid the foundation for the return of peace in the state.

“Peace has come to stay in Zamfara despite the fact that there are some deviants among us. They will not triumph and I’m calling on the farmers and herders to sheathe their swords as the dark days of bloodbath will not return,” he added.

The bandits’ leader alongside other stakeholders called on the state government to fulfil the promise made to those that have repented of building earth dams and providing portable drinking water to their communities.

Also speaking, the police commissioner, Mr Usman Nagogo, said tremendous successes have been recorded in returning the state to the path of peace after several years of bloodbath.

