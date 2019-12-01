How I merge photography, prints for my art – Kemi Sewell

ADVERTISEMENT

Kemi Sewell is known for her photography, printmaking and designs. She was recently announced winner of the Visual Arts Competition themed ‘They Create: Nigerian Women in Arts’. A graduate of Industrial Design from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, she is also winner of Life in My City Art Festival 2014 ‘Best Photograph Award’, and 2013 ‘Best photography’ category. Here, she talks about how she approaches her work, her latest win, and more. Excerpts:

You won the 13th edition of the Visual Arts Competition organised by the Spanish embassy for your artwork ‘The Fine Line’. What led to the work’s creation and how confident were you that you will win?

It was made after a breakdown and as with most of my work, I wanted to tell a positive story from the experience. I wasn’t so confident. I hoped for the best

Your work generally includes photography, printmaking and designs. How do you approach your art?

My work usually starts with a sense of awareness or clarity from a situation. Then I try to think holistically about what that situation is, and then I find a positive perspective and focus on it. Usually it is easier for me to document the situation with photography because it gives me instant data capture and reference. After some time, I evaluate the images and choose the one which I feel best narrates the message and I adapt it for print or design.

For example, with the hostel series, I started documenting the hostel after I had met several female students who inspired me with their ambitious drive and showed me ways in which they coped with situations. From those images I took references for my print series.

Most of the time my art is created from personal experiences or circumstances I find myself in. This can be bitter sweet at times because the hardest situations can give the biggest inspiration.

You are the winner of Life in My City Art Festival 2014 ‘Best Photograph Award’, and also won in the 2013 ‘Best Photography’ category. How has this validation impacted on what you do?

Winning Life in My City in 2013 gave me great gusto in my practise. It made me want to be and do better. It also humbled me to the possibilities ahead and the requirements to fulfil it.

How did your journey as an artist begin?

I know its cliché to say art has always been a part of me, so let me start from secondary school because I think that’s when I had a conviction that art is for me. I had always chosen art among my course choices to study from secondary, college, through to university where I did Industrial Design.

Professionally, I started 2011 in art administration with the National Gallery of Art, Nigeria. At the same time as a practising artist when I was part of a photo collective.

One of your projects, ‘Breadwinners’, focused on women and children. What were you trying to say?

Coming from a religious background I felt there was a taboo on women being single mothers. I wanted to show these women in a positive light.

In 2014 you had a solo exhibition in which you toured three Nigerian states. Why did you decide to embark on such an ambitious mission and what was the experience like?

It was quite ambitious indeed. Looking back, I think I was young and having recently won Life in my City Award I was energetic enough to take on such an endeavour. In fairness I was working with Iheanyi Onwuegbucha to actualize it, so it was both of us being young and energetic. The experience was great.

How would you say photography, printmaking and designs complement each other?

For me it’s being able to communicate the same message in the different mediums. Photography and print in particular cut across some similar techniques.

What would you describe as your most challenging project so far and why?

With each new level is a new challenge but I’d say my most challenging project is for me to always work on myself.

What do you do when you aren’t making art?

I like good food, so I enjoy trying to recreate vegetarian recipes I see online.

What are you working on at the moment?

I’m working on a new series and an exhibition. That’s all I can say for now.

