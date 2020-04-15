How I killed evangelist in Ibadan, fled to Akure

ADVERTISEMENT

A 34-year-old murder suspect, Abegunde Olaniyi, yesterday narrated how he killed an evangelist with the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Imole, Ibadan, Oyo State, Mrs Grace Ajibola.

Olaniyi, who was described as an errand boy to the evangelist, said he first hit her with a wooden object and then strangulated her, and thereafter carted away her Tecno mobile phone and three Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards.

He said he had discovered Mrs Ajibola had a sum of about N2 million in her bank account after she sent him to withdraw money for her via the ATM at a new generation bank at Apata, Ibadan.

“I decided to murder her and take possession of the money,” Olaniyi said.

He said he had already withdrawn the sum of N120,000 from the victim’s bank account when he was arrested.

The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Sina Olukolu, told journalists yesterday at the Command Headquarters, Ibadan, that Olaniyi killed Mrs Ajibola on March 17, 2020 at about 11am at her residence at the Oluyole area of Ibadan.

He said the police recovered one Tecno mobile phone and two ATM cards belonging to Mrs Ajibola and the wooden object that the suspect used in hitting her.

The police boss added that the suspect was arrested in his hideout in Akure, Ondo State.

Olaniyi told journalists he didn’t know what came over him on that fateful day that made him kill the evangelist.

