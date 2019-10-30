How I got $350m W/Bank loan to fix education – El-rufai

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State Monday night in Abuja explained how his administration secured the $350 million loan currently being used to fix education from the World Bank.

El-Rufai said this at a send-forth for the outgoing Country Director of the World Bank, Dr Rachid Ben Massaoud, organized by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor said more than 200 schools in the state were in disrepair when he assumed office in the middle of 2015.

He said: “I had a problem and I didn’t know what to do…and if I do nothing, the children of Kaduna will be without a future.

“I took pictures of all the schools and converted the images into an album. Then, I approached Ben Massaoud who asked me what I wanted to do?

“I need help,” El-Rufai said he told the Country Director. The following day, Ben Massaoud called up the governor and the two finally met and brainstormed on the solutions to Kaduna State’s education sector.”

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App