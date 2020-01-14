How I ended up driving for Uber, selling books – Ex-Inter Milan star Sukur

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Blackburn striker, Hakan Sukur, has narrated how he ended up as an Ube driver and book seller in the US.

Turkish striker Sukur, 48, lives in America having been exiled for opposing his country’s president Recep Erdogan.

The Uefa Cup winner and World Cup semi-finalist was quoted by the UK SUN as saying: “I drive for Uber and I sell books. I am starting to work now.

“Everyone that has a connection with me has financial troubles. I don’t have anything left. I have tens of millions of dollars of property in Turkey, but everything is confiscated.

“Erdogan took everything from me: my right to freedom, my right to express myself, my right to work.

“My wife’s boutique was stoned, my children were harassed and my father sent to jail.

“When I left for the US, my father was locked up and my assets taken.”

Sukur is widely regarded as Turkey’s greatest ever footballer with 52 goals from 112 caps and he also played for Inter Milan, Torino, Parma and Galatasaray back home.

