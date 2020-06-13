How I birthed 17 children after 17 years of marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

Hauwa’u Suleiman, a 34-year-old housewife living at Alfadarai area of Zaria city, recently gave birth to a set of quadruplets.

Hauwa’u told Daily Trust Saturday reporter that she birthed 17 children in the eight times she has been pregnant, when the reporter visited her at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital Shika, where she’s currently being taken care of alongside her babies.

According to her, on Thursday June 4, she was taken to Gambo Sawaba Hospital located at Gadon Kaya – where she used to have/attend her antenatal classes.

“After I was admitted at their maternity, I delivered the quadruplets in sound health except for some minor issues here and there,” she said.

She added that from Gambo Sawaba Hospital, they were referred to ABUTH for further postnatal care.

“The babies were put in the incubator while I was admitted in the maternity ward for medical attention. I had blood transfusion and was also given some drugs which I am still taking.”

‘How I birthed 17 children’

“I now have 17 children from eight deliveries. My first three pregnancies were one baby each. The fourth and fifth pregnancies were triplets respectively, the sixth and seventh I delivered twins.

“It’s at this eighth round that Allah blessed me with quadruplets – one boy and three girls,” she said.

She thanked Allah for the blessings and also for good health. “To be frank to you, I feel very strong and I don’t have any form of complication/problem,” she said.

While speaking about the babies, the chief medical officer at the Pediatric ward, Dr Isa Abdulkadir, said the babies are in dire need of medical care as they’re light in weight and some show signs of having yellow fever.

He said that they’re convalescing and their situation is manageable.

Malam Suleiman Muhammad, father of the quadruplets, said: “I married Hauwa’u about 18 years ago, and she’s my only wife. I am a trained driver and fend for my family through driving.

“For all the children she’s had, I deem it a blessing from God – notwithstanding the fact that I’m not financially buoyant.

“The birth of the babies has brought so much attention to us, and I’m thrilled by it. In the meantime, I’m happy and pray God to guide them and give me the means to take care of them.

Multiple births in the family

Hauwa’u’s mother, Saudatu Haruna, told Daily Trust Saturday that her own mum (Hauwa’u’s maternal grand mum) is a triplet. “For me, I gave birth to twins twice. And my younger sister has a set of triplets. So, it’s genetic. It runs in our blood. But mind you, it’s typically the will and destiny of Allah,” she said.

