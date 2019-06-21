‘How FG can improve local content in oil, gas sector’

ADVERTISEMENT

National Chairman of Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE) Robinson I. Ejilah has said the Federal Government’s objectives for a local content policy initiative are quite noble though yet to be fully realized.

Speaking at the 2019 Annual Public Lecture of NIMechE held in Warri, Delta State recently, Ejilah said President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to reinforce the local content act with a presidential executive order early last year was a determined effort geared towards steering the nation away from foreign dependence and promoting local content policy applications in science, technology and innovation.

“We believe that if faithfully implemented, the policy will enhance increased participation of local firms in the economy, create more job openings and minimize capital flight to foreign climes,” he said ahead of the 32nd International Conference/AGM of the NIMechE scheduled for October 9-11 in Bayelsa State.

In the areas of local skill and manpower development, NIMechE, he said, recently flagged off the Girls Auto Squad – a girl-centered mechanical engineering advocacy project.

A foremost mechanical engineer, Joel M. Mukollos, in a paper presented at the lecture said the concept of local content was not necessary for contracts awarded to Nigerians, but Nigerian companies producing components and other requirements for the oil and gas industry locally.

He said the scope of work in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry include general administration and management, procurement, engineering, fabrication, marine transportation and logistics, refining and petrochemicals, marketing and sales of gas, petroleum and petrochemicals products.

