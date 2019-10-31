How female Oyo pilgrim absconded in Saudi Arabia during Hajj

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board says a female pilgrim, Ms Anifat Saheed, absconded in Jeddah during the 2019 Hajj operation in Saudi Arabia.

Prof. Sayed Malik, the Chairman of Muslim wing of the board, made the disclosure, on Thursday in Ibadan, during the presentation of the 2019 Hajj report to Gov. Seyi Makinde.

He said she was one of the 914 pilgrims who took part in the 2019 Hajj from the state.

According to Malik, the disappearance of Anifat, was noticed when the board was preparing the last batch of pilgrims for their journey to King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah on Sept.1 and all efforts to locate her proved abortive.

He explained that the board tried to locate the address of her guarantor in Sango Ibadan without success.

“Up till this moment, neither her guarantor nor any of her relations has come to ask questions about her,” he said.

The board chairman further disclosed that a total of N24, 628, 900.09, was refunded to the pilgrims before their departure to Saudi Arabia due to reduction in the Hajj fare.

Malik urged Makinde to study the recommendations as contained in the report and act on them so as to have hitch-free operations in subsequently.

In his remark, the governor commended the chairman and other board members for a successful Hajj operation in spite of the fact that the process started before his administration.

He assured the board that the recommendations would be studied and acted upon for smooth Hajj operation in 2020. (NAN)

