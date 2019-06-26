How farmers can reap profitably from their sweat – NCX boss

ADVERTISEMENT

The Managing Director of Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX), Mrs Zaheera Baba-Ari, has said the best way for farmers to effectively reap from their sweat on the farm is to ensure that their produce meets the minimum safety standard that will enable them trade on the platform of the exchange.

Mrs Baba-Ari also reminded farmers that trading on the exchange would guarantee stable and appreciable prices for their produce but stressed that there are procedures to be met by them in addition to their produce meeting acceptable safety level.

The MD spoke recently in Makurdi, Benue State, at a one-day sensitization workshop for women and youth on commodity trading.

Daily Trust reports that the workshop was organised by the exchange in collaboration with Sandstone Associates Limited.

Mrs Baba-Ari, whose message was delivered by the exchange’s AGM Corporate Communication, Mr. Chris Echikwu, advised farmers to form cooperatives that will make them bring their produce in bulk for trading on the exchange’s platform.

“The kind of warehouse we use does not permit few bags from individuals, the produce has to come in bulk for us to sell it profitably on your behalf,’’ she said.

Responding to the request of the participants for the exchange to have its warehouse in Benue State, the MD assured that a team from the NCX was already in the state in search of a warehouse where Benue farmers can take their produce to.

Earlier, the immediate past member representing Makurdi/Guma federal constituency at the National Assembly, Dickson Tarkighir, told farmers that agriculture has become the mainstay of many economies of the world since oil is no longer viable.

Tarkighir, whose message was read by Terkwase Uchi, commended the organisers of the workshop for choosing his state for the event and urged the participants to make good use of the opportunities offer by the NCX.

The Managing Director of Sandstone Associates Limited, Dan Usman, enjoined the beneficiaries of the workshop to make good use of the opportunity to improve the living standard of their households.

There were paper presentations on ‘Commodity Market Eco-System’ by Mr. Chris Echikwu, ‘Spot Market Operation’ by Mr. Wilson Emeara, ‘Introduction to Warehousing’ by Mr. Abiodun Sanusi and ‘Basic Assaying’ by Dr. Khadijat Abdulaziz.

