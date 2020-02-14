How elite undermine JAMB activities — Oloyede

ADVERTISEMENT

The Registrar and Chief Executive of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Olanrewaju Oloyede, has said that the greatest challenge in achieving the mandates of the board was the antics of the elite.

Oloyede, who is a former Vice – Chancellor, University of Ilorin, said this on Friday when he visited the Corporate Headquarters of the Media Trust Limited, publisher of the Daily Trust and Aminiya titles.

He was received by the Media Trust Management team led by the CEO, Malam Mannir Dan Ali.

According to him, apart from the elites, many parents and some persons in positions of authority were also undermining the activities of the board for their selfish reasons.

“The greatest challenge of this nation that I know and that is confronting JAMB are the elites.

“The elites, the parents, the educated, and some others who are in positions. They are ready to circumspect, to change anything to further their own parochial and selfish interests. That is the greatest problem we have.

“Parents, would pay anything to get anything and they do not even see it as evil and they are initiating these young ones into this corrupt system. And that is why you can go and study it.

“You will see so many tutorial classes in every street in Abuja, even in Adamawa, you will see so many so called tutorial classes and which are becoming centres, incubators for examination malpractice because those who are establishing these tutorial classes, majority of them, don’t even have degrees and they are the ones who are training people and who are claiming to know. So, I think the elites are the problem,” Oloyede said.

