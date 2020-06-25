How drug baron concealed 223kg of cannabis in Toyota Range Rover

ADVERTISEMENT

Operatives of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano State said they have seized over 300 blocks of compressed cannabis, weighing about 223kg, concealed in a Toyota Range Rover along Kano-Zaria road.

The car belonging to one Mr Osaye was apprehended during a stint operation with the car fully loaded with the drugs in various parts of the car, including its engine and the door.

Speaking on Thursday, during a press briefing organised by the state command of the agency to commemorate this year’s international day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking, the suspect, simply identified as Mr Osaye, said he never thought that the law enforcement agents could unearth his plans.

“I have been in this business for long.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

“I was trying to convey the drugs to Kano when I was apprehended along Kano-Zaria road,” he said.

“This trick has been working for long before I was apprehended that fateful day.

“I have regretted my actions already and this should be the last time I will be arrested in this business.”

Over 7 tones of hard drugs seized during lockdown

Speaking earlier, the Kano State Commander of the NDLEA, Dr Abdul Ibrahim, said his command had seized over seven tonnes of various hard drugs since COVID-19 lockdown began.

“Even though the COVID-19 pandemic takes its toll on the operational activities of the command, over 1.6 tonnes of various illegal drugs were seized during the period,” he said.

According to him, the command had also succeeded in seizing 9kg of arizona, arrest of a vehicle fully loaded with cannabis sativa, weighing 283kg, at Wudil, on transit to Bauchi State and a 100 grams of cocaine from two drug barons.

Other drugs confiscated included cannabis sativa, psychotropic and heroine, he said.

The commander also said the growing sophistication of drug trafficking by barons necessitated the establishment of monitoring team by the state command within a short span of their operation.

Ibrahim also said the command has prosecuted 85 suspected barons and secured 76 pending cases in courts.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App