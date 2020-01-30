Dog rides bus to and from dog park every day

ADVERTISEMENT

Eclipse, a black Labrador and Mastiff mix, travels to the local dog park every day by herself, where she spends a couple of hours playing before catching the bus home again.

Mirror describes Eclipse as a strong independent dog who needs no human.

The adorable dog leaves her house in Seattle every day by herself to catch a bus to a downtown dog park, where she stays for a couple of hours to exercise and make friends.

When she’s done, she heads to the bus stop to catch a ride back to her home using the ticket she has attached to her collar.

It all started when Eclipse’s owner Jeff was taking her to the park one day and he was taking too long to finish his cigarette when the bus arrived.

Unwilling to delay the trip any longer, the black Labrador and Mastiff mix left him behind, hopping on the bus and waiting a few stops before thanking the driver and jumping off at the park.

In a post on Facebook, Robbie Lauren said Jeff soon began to realise that Eclipse knew the route like the back of her paw and soon trusted her enough to go alone, knowing she would ‘always return a couple of hours later’.

“All of the bus drivers know her and she makes them smile,” she wrote, “and many of the regular passengers enjoy seeing her every day and will often sit down next to her.

“Even the police have given their approval as long as the bus drivers are okay with the arrangement.”

All of the drivers on the route know Eclipse and will pick her up if they see her waiting for a lift, before ensuring they pull over at the park if she forgets to press the stop button.

