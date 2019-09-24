How dismissed soldiers use army uniform for robbery – Police

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State police command has alerted the public on how dismissed personnel of the Nigerian Army have been using their uniforms and arms to commit robbery in the state.

The dismissed soldiers, according to the police, would hijack a would-be victim at gun-point on the pretext they were members of ‘Ops MESSA’ and rob him of his car.

Seven suspected members of a robbery gang who were paraded yesterday before newsmen at the Command’s Officers Mess, Ikeja, admitted to such acts of robbery in the state.

Those arrested were identified as Ndidi Oluchukwu, 30; Owolabi Adeyemo, 42; David Olufemi, 47; Iseyin Samuel Israel, 41; Emeka Ibeh, 29; Samuel Anochime, 36; and Ebedot Stephen, 27.

In his confessional statement, Oluchukwu said he was dismissed from the Nigerian Army in 2013 while serving in the North East.

He said, “I was dismissed in absentia because I took an excuse from my unit commander to go back home to treat myself. I overstayed the one week period I was given. I went back home and stayed for a while before hooking up with other dismissed soldiers in Lagos.

“I started my new life by escorting commercial vehicles. I was making N3,500 each day. I met other members of the gang while escorting vehicles. We came together to form a new gang.”

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, told journalists that on February 18, 2019, at about 4.30pm, some armed robbers waylaid a man travelling to Ibadan from Ijegun in Lagos and dispossessed him of his black Lexus RX330 car.

Muazu said, “Following a complaint on the robbery, and through investigation, members of the robbery gang were arrested at Ijegun, Baruwa Estate, Ipaja, Iyana-Paja, Ishashi and Ikotun areas of Lagos.

“Investigation revealed that the suspects are dismissed soldiers. Items recovered from them include 12 pairs of military camouflage uniforms, two cutlasses, ATM cards, military ID cards, jack knives, female pants and a local ring. The suspects confessed to be responsible for series of robberies within Ijegun and its environs.”

