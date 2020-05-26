How David Kollar built his clothing empire

ADVERTISEMENT

David Kollar has one of the hottest brands in fashion.

From a side hustle T-shirt designer to a multi-million dollar brand, Kollar Clothing has established itself as a global streetwear brand on the rise that is worn by some of the most recognized celebrities, athletes, and musicians around the world.

The one million dollar question is: “How did David move the brand from a passion project to a multimillion-dollar business?”

All you have to do is go back to his early years in Canada where, at the age of 16, he started his own T-shirt line, styling friends and becoming an aesthetic influencer among his peers.

Fast forward to today and Kollar Clothing has earned its place as one of the most exciting rising brands in streetwear with a style that is exciting for consumers and fashion industry insiders alike.

David Kollar has also showcased countless sold out shows at New York Men’s Fashion Week and has been featured on publications such as GQ, High Snobiety, Sharp Magazine, Huffington Post and Complex Magazine.

With many celebrities such as; Young Thug, G-Eazy, Ty $ Sign, Fabolous, August Alsina, Dvsn, Grant Hill, Waka Flocka, Roy Woods, Chris Delia, and many more wearing his clothing.

David has also created a huge presence online, and in today’s world of commerce, it has become a business requirement to have a strong and distinctive online presence from social media followers to creating effective ads that can generate and increase your ROI (Return On Investment) and target profits.

David Kollar has discovered and used innovative marketing techniques to build sales for his online and wholesale business.

On the secret to how David’s designs has attracted the calibre of celebrities, fashion shows and media in such a short time, he said: “I don’t want to promote fast fashion as it is killing the environment, so our goal is to make exclusive capsules with limited quantities and classic pieces that can last a lifetime.

“I also feel people get bored very easily, and now with Instagram, once you shoot yourself in a certain outfit, most people don’t want to be shot in the same outfit again on their Instagram page.

“So, they want something new, so instead of customers getting bored and seeing the same stuff on our website, we are constantly dropping new products on a monthly basis where they can really enjoy the brand on a monthly basis versus a seasonal basis.

“We also create limitations of how many pieces and units per style so this keeps the brand fresh, and exclusive.”

On his advice to emerging fashion designers, David said; “the best advice I can give someone is to make sure you are passionate about what you are getting into.

“For fashion, it takes at least 4-6 Years to really get your name out there.

“So, if you’re starting from scratch, I believe whatever you dedicate long hours to, you will get better at it.

“You just have to be persistent and patient and have a relentless grind.

“Also, Fashion is a very cashflow intensive business, when you drop a collection and make your profit you have to use that money right back into your next collection, so you won’t be paying yourself for a while.”

