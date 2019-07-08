How Customs officer promoted self, caused drama at Hameed Ali’s office

ADVERTISEMENT

* he’s mentally challenged – Official

An Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) identified as Nura Dahiru on Monday resumed duty at the Nigeria Customs Services (NCS) headquarters in Abuja wearing the rank of a Deputy Comptroller General (DCG).

Witnesses said he walked straight to the Office of the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) saying he was instructed by the Presidency to take over from him.

Daily Trust reports that the Service had last weekend approved the promotion of 1,924 personnel of its Junior Cadre and backdated its effective period to 1st of January, 2018. The promotion included the rank of ASC category of which Mr Dalhatu belongs to.

When contacted by Daily Trust on telephone for clarification, NCS spokesman, Mr Joseph Attah, said a statement was issued to the effect noting that the staff in question has been taken to the hospital for mental evaluation.

“From questions and answers that followed, it was obvious that he was not in the right frame of mind, so a Doctor was immediately invited.

“He is presently undergoing medical examination at the medical unit of the service,” Attah said in the statement.

He also dismissed social media claims that the officer came to take over office from the CGC. “This is not correct as it is just a pure medical case,” Attah noted.

