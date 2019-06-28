How COZA Pastor raped me, Timi Dakolo’s wife opens up

ADVERTISEMENT

Busola Dakolo, multi-talented photographer and wife of Nigerian entertainer, Timi Dakolo, has accused the Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, of raping her multiple times when she was a teenager.

Busola revealed this in an interview with lawyer and Journalist, Chude Jideonwo.

The allegation comes weeks after Busola’s husband, Timi Dakolo, in a series of social media posts, called out the Abuja-based Pastor for serially molesting female members of the church.

A calm but sometimes visibly emotional mother of three shared sordid details of how the flamboyant pastor whose wife was at the time pregnant with their first child, visited her home very early in the morning when her mother had travelled.

She said that as soon as she let him in the house, he pushed her onto a couch and forced himself on her, telling her “Busola, listen to me, do what I want you to do and you would be fine…”. He then violated her, taking her virginity, she narrated.

Daily Trust recalls that this was not the first time Fatoyinbo would be mentioned in a sex scandal.

In 2013, a former female congregant and worker at COZA, Ese Walters, confessed to having had an affair with him.

Busola’s revelation has outraged members of the public with many calling for the removal, arrest and prosecution of Fatoyinbo.

Actor and Producer, Akah Nnani, who is a member of the COZA church has called for an investigation into the allegation.

“We must not see evil and cover it, we must not see evil and turn the other way … Our leaders and our fathers must be held accountable, they must deem us worthy to be answerable to,” he said.

He continued: “I am tired of hearing so much, so much rubbish about my church and leadership over the years.

“My Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo has to say something this time. If the rest of the church does not need it, I need it. For my sake, sir, speak on this,” he appealed.

Also commenting on the allegation, famous newscaster & TV producer, Funni Iyanda, via her Twitter handle said: “I believe Busola Dakolo. Every word she uttered. There are many layers of power, politics, manipulation and crime woven through her brave revelations. I expect that Pastor Biodun will go to jail or whatever the equivalent of that is in Nigeria now.” Similarly, a public affairs commentator, Dr. Joe Abah, also tweeted: “It would have taken incredible courage for a public figure, mother and wife IN NIGERIA to come out and do what Busola Dakolo did. Many women may not even tell their husbands and would rather think “Naa. I have too much to lose.” I hope the matter gets to court soon.”

