How COVID-19 task force member shot female police officer in Rivers

ADVERTISEMENT

A police sergeant attached to the task force enforcing COVID-19 lockdown order in Rivers State on Thursday shot a female police officer at Eneka in Obio Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Eye witness account had it that the task force had gone to a popular market at Eneka to enforce the government’s lockdown order on the market.

The eye witness said that as soon as the task force members approached the market a police sergeant attached to the task force released some shots to dispatch the people in the market which hit the female police officer.

He said that the victim died on the spot.

“A police sergeant attached to the COVID-19 task force were at the Eneka market to enforce the government’s lockdown order on market.

Some traders had gathered at the market and a sergeant opened fire to dispatch them and a strain bullet hit the female police officer who was at the other end of the road,” the witness said.

When contacted, Rivers State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the story.

He said that the police sergeant and two other persons involved in the act have been arrested.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App