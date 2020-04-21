How COVID-19 brought Fayemi, Fayose together

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and his predecessor, Ayodele Fayose are now on the same page thanks to the novel coronavirus, our correspondent reports.

Fayemi had set up a 47-member panel of eminent citizens of the state, including Fayose and two other former governors of the state to help mobilise resources to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State COVID-19 Response Resource Mobilisation Committee has the former Minister of Health and Chairman, Juli Pharmacy, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, as chairman including the founder/Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, who will serve as the Grand Patron.

The three former governors of the state were named as patrons. They are Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Chief Segun Oni and Chief Ayodele Fayose.

Fayemi and Fayose, have not been on the same political page due to the political parties they belong to, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Our correspondent reports that duo was always at loggerheads whenever its concerned political issues to drive their points to the masses.

In 2014 when Fayemi was seeking second term, Fayose won the governorship election to complete his second term, thus shooting the rivalry to its peak. Throughout Fayose’s tenure, the rivalry lingered.

During the tenure, a judicial panel of inquiry indicted Fayemi who was then minister of Solid Minerals Development. Angered by the development, Fayemi sought legal redress and won. He went ahead and contested the governorship election in 2018 and won.

After winning the poll, Fayemi declared that he was not interested in probing anybody. He said his main aim was how to see to the progress and development of Ekiti State.

In 2019, Fayemi attended the wedding ceremony of one of the sons of Fayose to the admiration of many in the state.

