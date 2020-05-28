How Buhari will mark first anniversary of his 2nd term — Presidency

  1. Home
By Mohammed Auwal Umar 

The first anniversary of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term will be marked in low-key, the presidency has announced.

This was disclosed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a series of tweets on Thursday.

He said: “The First Anniversary of the Muhammadu Buhari government’s second term will be marked low-keyed.”

Garba Shehu also announced that the usual engagement, which include outlining the government’s achievements by top government officials, would be done digitally.

Besides, he revealed that the official handle of the presidency would handle the display of the government’s achievements.

“Narratives of the government’s achievements over the past five years, which would normally would have been showcased by ministers and the party, will go digital.

“Please, go to the Presidential handles and read how the decades-long wishes of the Nigerian people are being met.

“The last five years have been full of historic achievements.” he added.

President Buhari had, upon assuming his second term which he tagged as ‘Next Level’, promised that N-Power would engage one million graduates and build skills of up to 10 million Nigerians.

He also vowed to support farmers with loans through the ‘Anchor Borrowers’ Programme.

Besides, Buhari promised to provide $500 million funding for the creative industry and prioritize job creation in various sectors.

He had also promised to boost infrastructural development, healthcare, education, business, entrepreneurship development, human capital enhancement services and political inclusion of women.

